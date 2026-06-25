11 Best New HomeGoods Finds Under $50

Shop 11 new HomeGoods finds under $50, from stained glass lamps to washable floral rugs.

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If you haven’t visited your local HomeGoods recently, you are majorly missing out. Summer is summering at the home-centric superstore right now. From candles and faux flowers to throw pillows and furniture, there are so many amazing items to decorate every space in your place. And, the best thing is, many of them are under $50. What should you shop for this week? Here are 10 HomeGoods finds under $50.

1 The Store Recently Shared About All the Under-$50 Finds

In a recent Instagram post, HomeGoods shared all the fantastic under-$50 finds in-store. “Secret’s out… these are our Top 10 Finds Under $50 now in store. Discover something you might not have even know you needed!” they captioned the post.

2 The Best Smelling Candles

Whenever I shop at HomeGoods, the first aisle I hit is the candles. I am obsessed with candles and have a special little cabinet devoted to them. There are lots of great candles for $7.99 or less, but all really bougie, decorativee candles for more, like this one. The 4-wick scented soy blend candle is hand poured in India.

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3 Faux Hydrangea and Other Plants

HomeGoods also has great faux plants and flowers, including this gorgeous white hydrangea arrangement that comes in a wicker planter. The price? Just $49.99.

4 A Stained Glass Lamp

HomeGoods is also an amazing resource for lamps. They featured this pink-and-gold stained-glass lamp, which is just $49.99. “This stained glass lamp is such a unique find,” they wrote. Not your style? There are so many other lamps to choose from.

5 A Storage Ottoman

HomeGoods has so many clever storage finds in every aisle. This storage ottoman with wood accents is $49.99, and looks like a gorgeous piece of furniture, but doubles as a place to stash all your random things lying around.

6 Statement Artwork

HomeGoods has an amazing selection of artwork, with various sizes, shapes, frame types, and aesthetics. During a recent shopping trip, I noticed a lot of cool, coastal-themed pieces. The brand featured this crane piece for $49.99. “Statement artwork that is a must buy,” they wrote. “I need new wall art,’ a shopper commented.

7 A Shell Inlay Stool

I also love this shell inlay stool, which features a wicker base. The capiz shell inlay accent stool is a steal for $49.99, as it would cost triple at other beachy boutiques and furniture stores.

8 Copper Cookware

Le Creuset isn’t the only bougie cookware brand you can get at HomeGoods. This copper pot is made in France, is so elegant-looking, and is also amazing for cooking. It is just $49.99 at the store right now.

9 Chinoiserie Vases

If you are on the hunt for anything chinoiserie-related, run to HomeGoods. They usually have a huge section of blue-and-white, Asian-inspired ceramics. These ginger jars are stunning and start at $24.99. “Love Homegoods for shelf styling items,” a shopper commented.

10 Floral Accent Rugs That Are Machine Washable

What is even better than a gorgeous accent rug for $24.99? One that is machine washable. This floral accent rug is one of many that you can find hanging on the racks at HomeGoods, a fraction of the retail price at other stores.

RELATED: 11 Best New HomeGoods Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 They Even Have Gourmet Olive Oil

The food and beverage aisle at HomeGoods is underrated. They have so many amazing products, ranging from imported espresso beans to Asian noodles. If you are hunting for chef-approved olive oil, they have that too. These bottles are just $19.99.