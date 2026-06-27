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I love my weekly shopping trips to HomeGoods. You never know what you’ll find at the huge home emporium, which has everything you need for your indoor and outdoor living spaces. If you are hoping to jazz up your bedroom on a budget, there are so many cheap but chic items around the store to help you do it. From bed linens and lamps to decorative items and organizing essentials, I saw so many fantastic items for under $20 on my recent shopping trip. Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods bedroom finds under $20.

1 Window Treatments

An easy way to spruce up your bedroom is by dressing up the windows. HomeGoods always has so many window treatment options that are significantly less expensive than retail stores. This set of room-darkening Nine West curtains offers a Pottery Barn traditional look, but the price is just $19.99 for two.

2 William Morris Pillowcase Covers

William Morris has some of the prettiest patterns, and they are all over the HomeGoods store. I found this set of pillowcases in the clearance section for just $12. Yes, two pillowcases, so $6 each. Even if you have an all-white bed, these will add a little pattern.

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3 And, These Fruity Satin Pillowcases

I also found these satin pillowcases in the clearance section that “help prevent wrinkles, dry skin, and bed head.” The set comes with a solid pink satin pillowcase and a peach-patterned one, too. Your jaw will drop at the sale price. Get both for $4.

4 A Faux Plant

Let there be life inside your bedroom, faux life that is! Real plants can be tough to keep alive in the bedroom, but there are some pretty fake options at HomeGoods like this Nexcent potted plant, just $14.99.

5 Another Great Pillowcase Set

Here we go. Another stunning pillowcase set to transform your bedroom. This Cabbages & Roses set is an incredibly beige-and-white-striped neutral that will add a little extra oomph to your bedroom. Again, the price is right at $12.

6 Kitschy Throw Pillows

I am so obsessed with the kitschy throw pillows at HomeGoods. They are such great conversation starters. I found this Leopard Print Is a Neutral and another super cool What If It All Works Out pillow. I love keeping one on my bed.

7 A Little Lamp

This butterfly lamp is all sorts of chic. It is from a brand called Art House and is small enough to be used as a vanity light, but would also be great on a nightstand or desk. It is just $19.99.

8 A Gold Jewelry Tree

This gold jewelry tree is another great accent item for your bedroom. Not only does it keep all your necklaces, rings, and earrings off the table and neatly hung, but it doubles as decor. Get it for $12.99.

9 Velvet Hangers

If you need to organize your bedroom closet, HomeGoods is to the rescue. I found a ton of velvet hangers in the clearance section in various shapes and sizes. This set of 35 is just $12.

10 A Gorgeous Clock

I love a clock. Not only does it keep you constantly posted on the time, but it is also a great piece of wall decor. This clean, Pottery Barn-looking clock was on sale at my store for $19.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New HomeGoods Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 These Birds on Books Decorations

There were also a ton of accent decor pieces all over the store. My favorite finds were these birds sitting on books. They can serve as bookends if you buy two. They are $16.99 each.