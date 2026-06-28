Shop 11 new HomeGoods summer decor finds, from rattan side tables to Jonathan Adler placemats.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I just made my weekly HomeGoods run, and am here to report back: Summer is summering in a big way. The massive home decor, furniture, and necessities mecca has so many fantastic finds all over the store. From the most beautiful patio sets, pots, and throw pillows to accent tables, candlestick holders, and European-flair accessories, I honestly wanted to throw everything in my cart. What should you shop for now that summer is officially here? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods summer decor finds worth buying.

1 This Wooden Swordfish Shelf Decoration

I was just in the Florida Keys and returned in a tropical state of mind. There are so many beachy and coastal pieces at the store right now. I love this wooden swordfish shelf decoration. Similar ones were selling for over $150 at bougie stores in Florida. HomeGoods had this one marked at $29.99.

2 Gold Candlestick Holders

I am kicking myself for not getting these two tropical, gold-toned candlestick holders. They were so bougie looking and perfect for your maximalist aesthetic space. And, they were in the clearance section.

RELATED: 11 HomeGoods Bathroom Finds That Look Like Luxury for Less

3 A Rattan Side Table

Serena & Lily or HomeGoods? There were a lot of great natural-fiber furniture pieces with a coastal Serena & Lily vibe. This rattan side table with shelves is a steal at $99.99, as it would sell for hundreds of dollars at designer stores.

4 A Striped Quilt Set

Give your bedroom a little refresh by investing in a new quilt set. There were lots of summery options in the bedding aisles, but I gravitated toward this aqua green and white striped Sigrid Olsen. The King Size set comes with a quilt and two shams.

5 An Hermes Orange Prosecco Tray

I am a sucker for anything Hermes orange. This Prosecco tray is so Euro-summer-chic and is giving me high-end designer vibes. Use it as a decorative piece or for all your summer entertaining. Get the shatter-proof item for $29.99.

6 A Nautical Themed Lamp

I am also a sucker for little lamps, which are more decor than lighting, in my opinion. This sailor blue nautical knot lamp had my heart. The brand is Karma Home, which I always find to be high-quality and more elevated than some of the other brands at the store.

7 Jonathan Adler Studio Placemats

I love these easy-to-clean Jonathan Adler Studio placemats. The colors and patterns are bold, and the material is pleather, so you can easily wipe them down with a damp cloth. The set of four was just $14.99.

8 A Gorgeous Planter

If you are hunting for the perfect planter, don’t go to your local nursery and pay full price. HomeGoods has some of the most gorgeous options, including this purple hydrangea planter. It was in the garden aisle and marked at $12.99.

9 These Fabulous Fish Prints

Again, after my Florida trip, I am obsessed with fish and fishing. These simple but bold prints look artist-authentic and come in clean white frames to boot. They would look amazing hung together, maybe in a bathroom or other coastal-designed space. And, you can’t go wrong with the $29.99 price.

I also loved these teal-colored chinoiserie-style stools that feature a beautiful butterfly print and a stunning color palette. They could honestly pass as antiques, but are just $59.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New HomeGoods Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 And Coastal Throw Pillows

HomeGoods has so many expensive-looking throw pillows that cost a fraction of the price you would pay at boutiques. These covers felt high-quality, and each can be removed and laundered. I love the colors and coastal patterns. Get them for $24.99.