Shop 11 new HomeGoods finds selling out fast, from fish throw pillows to gingham swivel chairs.

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If you haven’t made your weekly run to HomeGoods, now is the time! I hit two stores this week and can report back that they were both stocked to the brim with new merchandise, along with an overwhelming number of clearance items. The store is already marking down a lot of summer merchandise as it transitions to fall and back-to-school. One thing I am sure of? The best items won’t last very long. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods finds shoppers say are selling out fast.

1 The Cutest Fish Throw Pillows

HomeGoods is my secret resource for expensive-looking throw pillows that cost a fraction of the price you would pay at boutiques. These beach and ocean-themed throw pillows felt high-quality, and each cover can be removed and laundered. I love the colors and patterns. Get them for $24.99.

2 And, These Kitschy Little Accent Pillows

The kitschy throw pillows at HomeGoods are always fire and such great conversation starters. I found this “Leopard Print Is a Neutral” and another super cool “What If It All Works Out” pillow. I love keeping one on my bed and sofa.

RELATED: 11 HomeGoods Bathroom Finds That Look Like Luxury for Less

3 A Serena & Lily Looking Side Table

Serena & Lily or HomeGoods? There were many great natural-fiber furniture pieces with a coastal Serena & Lily vibe. This rattan side table with shelves is a steal at $99.99, as it would sell for hundreds of dollars at designer stores.

4 Fish Art

These simple yet bold prints look artistically authentic and come in clean white frames to boot. They would look amazing hung together, maybe in a bathroom or other coastal-designed space. And, you can’t go wrong with the $29.99 price.

5 And, More Coastal Art

There were so many art options for coastal-inspired spaces. I love the framed seashells, the beach boardwalk print, and all the seascape paintings. I always look for pieces that come in bougie-looking frames.

6 A Nautical Knot Inspired Lamp

The lighting selection at HomeGoods is always amazing. I found this little nautical-inspired lamp, in a true sailor’s blue, on an ocean-inspired shelf. It is perfect as an accent lamp, adding just enough light but an impactful punch of color.

7 An Outdoor Dining Table for Four

This outdoor dining set for four also looks like something straight out of the Serena & Lily catalog. It comes with a table and four chairs and is made out of a really pretty wood with rattan accents. Get the Nautica-branded set for $699.99.

8 Lots of White and Neutral Decor

There is a lot of white and neutral decor. You can’t go wrong with these user-friendly pieces, as they will match most aesthetics. These urns were giving Pottery Barn vibes.

9 A Gingham Swivel Chair

I was obsessed with these gingham swivel chairs. They also look like something you would find at Serena & Lily or Pottery Barn for over $1,000. But at HomeGoods, the Lillian August chairs are priced at just $199.99 each.

10 Pottery Barn Looking Cushions

Give your chairs a Pottery Barn makeover. These patriotic-colored cushions will dress up your old outdoor or indoor dining chairs in a designer style. They are perfect for getting your home in the spirit to celebrate America’s 250th.

RELATED: 11 Best New HomeGoods Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 Window Treatments

Dress up your windows and block the light on a budget. HomeGoods always has so many window treatment options that are significantly less expensive than retail stores. This set of room-darkening Nine West curtains offers a Pottery Barn traditional look, but the price is just $19.99 for two.