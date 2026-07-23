Shop 9 Marshalls home finds under $25 that look pulled from a design catalog, from mugs to art.

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The only catalogs I really look at anymore are home decor brands. Restoration Hardware, Pottery Barn, Serena & Lily, and Ballard Designs are a few of my favorites. I rarely buy anything from them, but I get so much inspiration. Then, I head to stores like Marshalls and know what to shop for. The discount department store has a great selection of designer looking furniture, decor, bedding, and more, all priced well under retail. What should you shop for to get that design catalog look? Here are 9 Marshalls finds under $25 that look pulled from a design catalog.

1 Laura Ashley Floral Window Treatments

Laura Ashley’s timeless, gorgeous home collection always impressess me. These stunning Laura Ashley 38×84 Summer Palace Floral Printed Sheer Window Panels seriously look like something you would find at Ballard Designs. However, instead of costing $100 a panel, the set of two panels is $24.99.

2 Plaid Sheets

If you want to get a Pottery Barn-looking bed for less, head to Marshalls. I just spotted this EDDIE BAUER Plaid Sheet Set, which starts at just $16.99 for a twin set that includes a flat and fitted sheet plus pillowcases.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

3 An Elevated Halloween Throw Pillow

Marshalls always get in elevated Halloween decor, including linens like bedding sets, blankets, and throw pillows. This TAHARI HOME 14×24 Skull Flower Sonata Pillow, which looks ultra bougie and expensive, is just $19.99.

4 Fashion Art

If you are going for the high fashion vibe, this CRYSTAL ART GALLERY 11×14 Matted To 8×10 Beaded Edge Wall Portrait Frame is really classy and cool with a vintage-inspired Vogue cover inside. And you would never guess the price, just $12.99.

5 Ginger Jars

Chinoiserie pieces and ginger jars are such a steal at Marshalls. The classic blue and white ceramic pieces will elevate your living space while looking vintage. This THREE HANDS 9in Floral Chinoiserie Ceramic Jar With Lid is just $14.99.

6 A Floral Mug Set

Another great Laura Ashley find is this set of Laura Ashley Porcelain Floral Mugs. You get all four the mugs in a dark, moody floral pattern for $14.99. They will add a touch of bougie-glam to your coffee- and tea-drinking experience.

7 Toile Placemats

Serena & Lily or Marshalls? No one will ever know when dinging off this set of easy clean placemats that are great for messy eaters. I am ordering this set of four LAURA ASHLEY Easy Care Toile Placemats for $14.99 and I’m not telling anyone they are from Marshalls.

8 A Chinoiserie Pet Bowl

Your pets will feel super bougie and including in your home decor with these THREE HANDS Chinoiserie Pet Bowls. They are the most grandmillenial pet bowls I have ever seen, just $14.99, and will perfectly match your ginger jar collection.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

9 Plaid Trimmed Bathmat

Deck the bathroom with plaid and cozy this holiday season. The washroom is usually the most overlooked room for holiday decorating, but it doesn’t have to be. Spread the holiday spirit with the WARM WISHES 20×32 Plaid Ruffle Trim Figural Bath Rug. It is just $14.99.