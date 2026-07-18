Shop 11 new Marshalls lamps that look expensive when lit, from chic rechargeable sconces to ceramic sets.

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Marshalls is such a great place to shop if you are on the market for lighting fixtures, ranging from floor and table lamps to ceiling lamps and sconces. The discount department store has amazing deals on these items, many of which are name-brand or simply look designer for less. What should you shop for to add some light and ambiance to your space? Here are 11 new Marshalls lamps that look expensive when lit.

1 A Set of Gorgeous Ceramic Table Lamps

Marshalls has several sets of table lamps, which are great for bedroom nightstands and living rooms where you want a little balance. This gorgeous CRESTVIEW COLLECTION Set Of 2 21in Ceramic Table Lamps With Scalloped Shades looks so upscale but is just $119.99, or about $60 per lamp.

2 An Earthy Mango Wood Lamp

Earth tones are all over right now, with Fall just around the corner. This gorgeous BASSETT MIRROR 25in Mango Wood Caveette Table Lamp is $89.99, half off its original retail price. It looks like something you would find at an upscale home furnishing store. It has a removable shade, foam feet, a gourd-shaped base, and a turn knob switch.

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3 A Serena & Lily Rattan Lamp

The coastal look is never going out of style. You could spend hundreds on a Serena & Lily table lamp or head to Marshalls for this KARMA HOME 16×24.5 Rattan Table Lamp With Printed Shade, just $69.99.

4 A Set of Artichoke Petal Lamps

I also love this set of CRESTVIEW COLLECTION 29in Textured Ceramic Table Lamps, which have sort of an upscale, artichoke petaling to them with a pretty wooden base. The two lamps are $119.99, or about $60 each.

5 A Rechargeable West Elm Looking Lamp

This TRINA TURK 16×6 Rechargeable Led Touch Lamp With Iron Drum Shade looks like something you would find at West Elm. It is cordless, so it can be moved around easily and would look great anywhere from a desk to a bookshelf.

6 A Plaid Shade Faux Wood Lamp

This KARMA HOME 18in Plaid Shade Faux Wood Table Lamp is so unique looking, and just $39.99. It definitely fits the rustic, summer-camp vibe that is majorly trending right now.

7 Rechargeable Sconces

Adding some sconces to your bedroom is an easy way to elevate the aesthetic and give it that interior designer-looking finish. Installing sconces can be expensive, but you can also get a set of KARMA HOME 20in Rechargeable Pleated Shade Metal Wall Sconces for $69.99. They are easy to install on your wall and require no wiring.

8 A Restoration Hardware Looking Cast Iron Lamp

Get the Restoration Hardware vibe for less with the MAX STUDIO30in Cast Iron Table Lamp With Drum Shade, just $59.99. It looks so much like the lamps I have from the designer brand, but at a fraction of the price.

9 Another Gorgeous Set of Ceramic Table Lamps

Another table lamp set option? These two CRESTVIEW COLLECTION 21in Ceramic Table Lamps With Scalloped Shades. I love the gorgeous blue-green ceramic base of the lamp and the linen-like shade. Get them for $119.99.

10 A Doodle Dog Lamp

There are always great lamps for dog lovers at Marshalls. This CRESTVIEW COLLECTION 23in Doodle Dog Lamp is so adorable and just $39.99. There are tons of other cheap-but-chic niche lamps at the store.

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11 A Colorful Shaded Lamp

I also love this KARMA HOME 10×18 Printed Metal And Inside Shade Table Lamp for $39.99. It gives cottagecore vibes and offers a much-needed dose of color to a stark space.