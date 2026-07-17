11 Best New Costco Halloween Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop 11 Costco Halloween finds hitting shelves, from giant arches to Disney clock towers.

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Halloween is still three months away, but it’s already getting spooky at Costco. The warehouse has a ton of Halloween merchandise already in stock. And, if this year is anything like the ones before, the best items will sell out long before October 31. What should you buy to get your house ready for Halloween 2026? Here are the 11 best new Costco Halloween finds already hitting shelves.

1 A Huge Halloween Arch

Costco Buys shared about an epic arch for $329.99. “This 9.75′ Halloween Arch at Costco is the ultimate spooky entrance for your yard! It’s covered in twinkle lights and infinity mirrors, topped with jack o’ lanterns, bats, and ghosts, and lights up with over 1,700 total LEDs. It turns any front walkway into a full haunted house experience,” they wrote.

2 Throw Pillows

Halloween throw pillows will get your living spaces ready for the spookiest holiday of the year. “These Brentwood Deco Pillows at Costco are the coziest way to add some spooky charm to your couch! You get a mix of plush pumpkin shaped pillows and plaid pillows featuring dancing skeletons with candy corn. They’re soft, seasonal, and honestly kind of adorable,” Costco Buys shared. Get them for just $9.99 each.

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3 Outdoor Lights

Costco Buys shared a list of the “best permanent outdoor lights” that can be used for Halloween but kept up all year long. “These 180′ smart outdoor lights have RGBWIC color, a unique triangular design, and tons of preset scene modes plus AI-generated effects you can build right in the Govee Home app! ⚡ Installation is surprisingly easy too, the kit comes with VHB glue and clips and each light snaps in in about 8 seconds! ⛈️ They are IP67 water resistant, anti-UV, and rated for temperatures from -4°F to 140°F, so they are built to stay up all year!”

4 The Spooky Dog

Costco Buys shared about the 26″ Halloween Dog Greeter at Costco, “such a fun front porch addition! You can choose from a Doodle or a Frenchie, both hand painted with incredible detail, dressed up in a witch hat and holding a jack o lantern. They’re ready to greet trick or treaters in style,” she wrote. Get it for $59.99.

5 Subhead Goes Right Here

Costco Buys shared about the 7.5′ Animated Monster at Costco, “is the showstopper your yard needs this Halloween! He’s got LCD light up eyes, a motion sensor for activation, and volume control so you can dial the scares up or down. Standing at 90″H, he’s rated for indoor and outdoor use with a 6 hour on, 18 hour off timer,” they wrote. Get it for $179.99.

6 Fall Accent Rugs

Costco Buys shared about Hooked Fall Accent Rugs, “the cutest way to switch up your doormat game! You get spooky designs like ghosts with pumpkins and haunted houses, plus cozy fall options with pumpkins and a sweet little fox scene. There’s a vibe for every kind of autumn lover here,” they wrote. Get them for $17.99.

7 The Skeleton Is Back

Costco Buys also shared about the giant skeleton. “Halloween at Costco ALREADY?! Costco already has the Giant Ground Breaking Skeleton and we are NOT ready! This thing is 62 inches tall with LCD moving eyes, a motion sensor, and sound activation…your neighbors are going to lose it,” they wrote. Get it for $259.99.

8 Disney Halloween Lanterns

Costco Wonders shared about the amazing Disney Halloween Lanterns. “Costco just dropped some of the cutest Halloween décor at the warehouse with these Disney Halloween Lanterns featuring Mickey, Stitch, and Jack Skellington. Whether you’re decorating for spooky season or collecting Disney décor, these lanterns are guaranteed to stand out,” Costco Wonders.

9 The Nightmare Before Christmas Clocks

Costco Wonders shared about a festive clock. “Costco just dropped one of the coolest Halloween collectibles at the warehouse with this The Nightmare Before Christmas Clock Tower. Whether you’re decorating for Halloween, Christmas, or you’re a huge Jack Skellington fan, this is the kind of display piece that steals the show,” the wrote.

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10 Halloween Throw Blankets

Costco Savvy shared about gorgeous throw blankets. “Halloween is already showing up at Costco! 🎃👻 These embroidered throws come in ghost, pumpkin, or cat designs and they’re super soft and cozy!” she wrote.

11 Mickey Pumpkin Head

Disney influencer Disney Sweet Stuff shared about the giant Mickey Mouse head. “Mickey Pumpkin at Costco,” they wrote. “it’s staring into my soul,” a follower wrote. “Okay my friend, this is SO good,” another added about the $219.99 item.