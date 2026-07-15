Shop 11 new Costco finds hitting shelves in mid-July, from Coddle sofas to Halloween decor.

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Attention Costco shoppers: There are so many amazing new arrivals in the aisles of your local warehouse. From Halloween decorations and Christmas early arrivals to Crocs for less and a sofa sectional-slash-bed-slash-storage item, you are missing out if you aren’t making weekly visits. What should you shop for to get the best deals? Here are the 11 best new Costco finds hitting shelves in mid-July.

1 GreenMade Mini Totes

“GreenMade’s Mini Bin 10 Pack at Costco is such a cute little storage find!” Costco Buys shared about the viral, $9.49 item. “Your go-to bin just got mini, with durable plastic bins and lids that stack and snap together perfectly. They’re small but mighty and honestly kind of adorable for organizing anything from craft supplies to garage odds and ends.”

2 A Huge Halloween Arch

Get ready for all the Halloween decorations. “This 9.75′ Halloween Arch at Costco is the ultimate spooky entrance for your yard! It’s covered in twinkle lights and infinity mirrors, topped with jack o’ lanterns, bats, and ghosts, and lights up with over 1,700 total LEDs. It turns any front walkway into a full haunted house experience,” Costco Buys shared about the $329.99 item.

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3 Hallowen Pillows

There are also Halloween throw pillows for just $9.99. “These Brentwood Deco Pillows at Costco are the coziest way to add some spooky charm to your couch! You get a mix of plush pumpkin shaped pillows and plaid pillows featuring dancing skeletons with candy corn. They’re soft, seasonal, and honestly kind of adorable,” Costco Buys shared.

4 A Spooky Dog Halloween Decoration

An outdoor Halloween decoration you don’t want to miss? “This 26″ Halloween Dog Greeter at Costco is such a fun front porch addition! You can choose from a Doodle or a Frenchie, both hand painted with incredible detail, dressed up in a witch hat and holding a jack o lantern. They’re ready to greet trick or treaters in style,” Costco Buys shared. Get either one for $59.99.

5 The Brand New Coddle Cameron Sofa

I am obsessed with my Coddle sofa, as it offers seating, sleeping, and storage solutions. The warehouse now has the Coddle Cameron Convertible Sofa, “and the amount of features packed into this sofa is actually wild!” Costco Buys shared. “Coddle Cameron is a full sectional with a reversible chaise, hidden lift-up storage underneath, a queen sleeper that pulls out from the loveseat, AND built-in power outlets with USB-A and USB-C ports right in the sofa! I LOVE that Coddle built charging right into the frame because nobody wants to reach behind the couch for an outlet… the fabric is Greenguard Gold Certified, and the hardwood frame is FSC-certified, the cushions are high density foam with pocket coil support, and the woven performance fabric is family-friendly and built to last! Tool-free assembly and delivery, setup and packaging removal are all included at Costco too! Shop the Coddle Cameron Convertible Sofa at @costco for $999.99 or online for $1,249.99 which includes white-glove delivery, in-home setup, and packaging removal!”

6 Gorgeous Area Rugs

Costco Savvy recommends the gorgeous new area rugs at the warehouse. “Spotted these 6 x 9 area rugs at Costco! 👀🤎 They come in three different styles and are such a great way to refresh your space!” she captioned the post. The price? $99.99.

7 A Designer Looking Accent Console

Costco has some amazing furniture finds, like this designer-looking console. “The design details on this accent console are SO good! 😍 The curved arch design, textured doors, and antique brass hardware make this such a beautiful statement piece!” Costco Savvy shared.

8 An Oversized Egg Chair

Costco Chika shared about the new egg chair. ” Spacious, comfy, stain resistant, Egg Chair and the perfect spot to sip your coffee, read a book, or unwind after a long day. My parents have one, and every time I visit, I end up claiming it. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your patio, this is your sign! 🪴☀️ Which color would you choose,” they wrote.

9 A Great Deal on a Gaming Tree

Costco Wonders shared about a great deal on a gaming chair. “Costco just dropped one of the best gaming deals at the warehouse with the DPS Gaming Chair now $99.99, $50 off. Whether you’re gaming, watching movies, or just relaxing, the built-in speakers and comfortable rocking design make this an awesome setup for any entertainment room. Share this with a friend who’s been wanting to upgrade their gaming space,” they wrote.

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10 Crocs

Costco Wonders shared about a great deal on Crocs. “Costco just dropped one of the most popular Crocs styles at the warehouse with these Bayaband Clogs. They’re lightweight, incredibly comfortable, and perfect for everything from running errands to beach days and vacations. If you’ve been thinking about picking up a pair, now’s a great time,” they captioned a post.

11 And, Holiday Items

Costco Wonders shared a post saying, “Christmas in July is officially here!” “Costco is already stocking holiday décor at the warehouse, and these Christmas wired-edge ribbons are some of the first festive finds to arrive. If you’re someone who starts decorating early or loves getting ahead on holiday shopping, now’s the perfect time to start,” they wrote.