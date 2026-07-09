Shop 11 new Costco outdoor finds this summer, from DIY deck tiles to portable showers.

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Summer is here, and Costco has everything you need to get your indoor and outdoor spaces outfitted. This year, there have been so many outdoor items that shoppers are snapping up, ranging from DIY deck tiles and outdoor lights to large umbrellas, comfy chairs, and even pet beds. What should you shop for to score the best items at unbeatable prices? Here are the 11 best new Costco outdoor finds members are loving this summer.

1 DIY Deck Tiles

DIY deck tiles have been a money-saving must-buy for shoppers this summer. “Costco brought back a DIY favorite! 🤩 The Golden Select DIY composite deck tiles are perfect for patios, balconies, or any outdoor space. Each box comes with 8 tiles (12″x12″), snaps together easily, has a grooved slip-resistant surface, and is weather, mold, and mildew resistant. Such an easy upgrade! This is such a perfect find for a quick patio refresh,” Costco Savvy shared.

2 A Giant Outdoor Umbrella

Costco Savvy shared about another great outdoor item. “Spotted this huge 11.4 ft outdoor umbrella with rolling base! Wide shade, 360° rotation, easy tilt, and a weighted base for easy movement. Perfect for outdoor use or hosting!” she wrote.

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3 Outdoor Lights for Year-Round Use

Costco Savvy also shared about outdoor lights for year-round use. “I spotted these permanent outdoor lights at Costco! 👀 You install them once and can change the colors anytime with the smart app or voice control. Easy way to switch up your house for holidays or everyday lighting,” she wrote.

4 An Outdoor Monster Decoration

Halloween is coming! Costco Buys shared about a spooky outdoor decoration for $179.99. ” This 7.5′ Animated Monster at Costco is the showstopper your yard needs this Halloween! He’s got LCD light up eyes, a motion sensor for activation, and volume control so you can dial the scares up or down. Standing at 90″H, he’s rated for indoor and outdoor use with a 6 hour on, 18 hour off timer,” they wrote.

5 An Outdoor Lantern Speaker

People are also obsessing over the outdoor lantern speaker. “ION Audio’s Glowtive Lantern Speaker at Costco is the perfect outdoor hangout upgrade! It gives you 360 degree sound, multi color LED lighting, up to 10 hours of battery life, and it’s IPX5 water resistant for any weather. USB-C rechargeable and ready to set the vibe wherever you go,” Costco Buys shared about the $99.99 item.

6 An LED Address Sign

This LED address sign is another hit. “This Solar Address Sign at Costco is such a good home upgrade! It is solar powered, weatherproof, has a matte black finish, and lights up your house numbers beautifully at night with 5 adjustable light colors…no wiring needed,” Costco Buys shared about the $34.99 item.

7 An Outdoor Rocker

Costco Wonders shared about an amazing outdoor chair. “Costco is making patio season even better at the warehouse with this Outdoor Rocking Chair and it might be one of the most comfortable outdoor finds I’ve seen lately. The smooth rocking motion and cushioned seat make it perfect for relaxing on the porch, patio, or by the fire pit,” they wrote.

8 And, an Amazing Camping Chair

Costco Buys also shared about a great camping chair. “Costco just dropped one of the most comfortable camping chairs at the warehouse with this Cascade Mountain Tech Heavy-Duty Camp Chair. Whether you’re camping, watching your kid’s soccer game, tailgating, or relaxing around the campfire, this chair is built for all-day comfort with padded armrests and a sturdy steel frame,” they wrote.

9 A Pet Canopy Bed

Do you have a pet who doesn’t like sleeping on the ground? Get the new pet canopy peds at the warehouse for $29.99. “Pet canopy beds are now at Costco for only $29.99! I love how versatile these are. They’re perfect for the backyard, camping trips, park days, soccer games, beach days, picnics, and anywhere your pup loves spending time outdoors,” Costco New shared.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 An Outdoor Shower

USA Costco Lovers shared about an outdoor shower. “It’s Back! The ultimate outdoor shower just landed at Costco. 🌲🚶‍♂️ The RinseKit Pro 2.0 gives you 50 PSI of pressurized water on the go—no pumping required, just pure USB-C powered convenience. Grab this 4-gallon lifesaver for $149.99 on your next Costco run,” they wrote.

11 Viral Tabletop Fans

And, Costco Fam 4 U shared about the viral tabletop fans. ” Beat the summer heat with this Costco find! Lumena Rechargeable Tabletop Fan 2-Pack – $44.99,” they wrote. Each set comes with two rechargeable fans with up to 20-hour runtime, four fan feeds, 80° oscillation, and auto shutoff timer. “Perfect for patios, camping, the beach, travel, or as a backup during power outages.”