Shop 5 Costco deals members should know about this week, from portable monitors to $5 towels.

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You can get the most sensational deals at Costco any day of the week. However, the warehouse regularly runs deals, promos, and sales on products that are already cheaper than anywhere else, maximizing your money savings. Currently, there are many items at reduced prices. What should you shop for before the best items are sold out? Here are 5 Costco deals members should know about this week.

1 A Portable Monitor on Sale

Costco Buys shared about a steal-of-a-deal on a portable monitor, $20 off. ” The Acer 16″ Portable Monitor at Costco is on sale! You get plug and play setup with just one USB-C cable, an integrated kickstand, and a thin lightweight design that makes it perfect for travel or extending your workspace anywhere. This sale makes it totally worth it!!” they wrote about the item, now $69.99.

2 A Bunch of New Clearance Finds

Costco Buys shared about some sensational new clearance deals that dropped July 4. “I’ve spotted some pretty sweet clearance finds at Costco! Anything catch your eye?” they wrote. It includes Lego sets, glassware, and the Stranger Things Terrarium set.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Finds Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

3 $5 Towels

Now is the time to refresh your bathroom towels. Costco New Deals shared about an amazing deal on 100% cotton towels in a variety of colors. “🚨 Big towel Sale at Costco! 🚨 This is one of the best deals I’ve seen lately! These 30×58-inch 100% cotton towels are on sale for just $5 through July 9. Run to Costco before this deal ends!” they captioned the post. “The larger towels are also on sale they even had the hand towels on sale let me know if you want prices for these too,” they added.

4 A Giant “Guess Who” Game

Costco Wonders shared a great deal on the largest version of a fun favorite game. “Costco just dropped one of the most fun family deals at the warehouse with Giant Guess Who? now $69.99, $20 off. If you’re looking for something to get everyone off their phones, this life-size version of the classic game is perfect for backyard BBQs, birthday parties, and family game nights. Share this with someone who loves game night,” they captioned the post.

5 Tommy Bahama Chairs Are Also Marked Down

Take $10 off Tommy Bahama chairs. “Costco just put one of the best summer essentials on sale at the warehouse with the Tommy Bahama Beach Chair. If you’re planning beach days, camping trips, or outdoor concerts, this chair has everything you need, including a cooler pouch, cup holder, storage pockets, and backpack straps for easy carrying. Share this with someone who lives at the beach,” Costco Wonder shared.