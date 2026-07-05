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11 Best New Costco Bathroom Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn

Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
July 5, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shop Costco bathroom finds that look like Pottery Barn, from Kohler faucets to Egyptian cotton towels.
Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
July 5, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Pottery Barn bathrooms have a certain look: warm wood tones, clean lines, elevated hardware, and textiles perfectly suited for a boutique hotel. Achieving that highbrow aesthetic usually comes with a sky-high price tag to match. But lately, Costco’s bathroom lineup is delivering the look for less. With pretty faucet finishes, luxe towels, and even vintage-looking vanities, the current selection has everything you need to overhaul the space. Ready to start your refresh? Here are eleven Coscto bathroom finds that look just like Pottery Barn, but feel like a steal.

1
Kohler Terzet Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet

Kohler Terzet Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet
Costco

Kohler is one of the most trusted names in bathroom hardware, and their Terzet widespread faucet has a clean, geometric profile that fits right into the transitional and modern farmhouse styles that Pottery Barn leans into heavily. At $114, it’s a meaningful hardware swap that changes how a sink looks entirely.

2
Breckenridge 60″ Bathroom Vanity in Smokey Celadon by James Martin Vanities

Breckenridge 60" Bathroom Vanity in Smokey Celadon by James Martin Vanities
Costco

A smokey celadon finish is the kind of color decision that shows you’ve got both taste and a vision. This James Martin Breckenridge 60-inch vanity has the craftsmanship and presence of custom cabinetry at a price that’s still a fraction of what a custom build would run. It’s $3,699 and the investment piece of this lineup for anyone doing a serious bathroom overhaul.

3
Izzy Bath Towel 2-Piece Set

Izzy Bath Towel 2-piece Set
Costco

Towels are the detail that separates a bathroom that looks finished from one that doesn’t, and the Izzy bath towel 2-piece set has the weight and texture that reads as quality without requiring an explanation. At $34.99, it’s the everyday textile upgrade you’ll thank yourself for later.

4
Kohler Orime 20×40 Capsule Framed Mirror

Kohler Orime 20" x 40" Capsule Framed Mirror
Costco

The Kohler Orime capsule framed mirror is a capsule-shaped mirror measuring 20×40 inches—substantial enough to anchor a vanity—with the clean, architectural framing that Pottery Barn charges a premium for. It’s simple, stylish, and just $179.99.

5
Hudson White Bath Vanity by Studio Bathe

Hudson White Bath Vanity by Studio Bathe
Costco

The Hudson vanity has the crisp, shaker-style construction that reads immediately as Pottery Barn-adjacent: white finish, clean hardware, understated elegance. This Studio Bathe Hudson white bath vanity is $1,599.99 and brings that tailored, finished look to a bathroom that currently has none of it.

6
Trinity Farmhouse Floating Shelf in Walnut

TRINITY Farmhouse Floating Shelf in Walnut, 2-pack
Costco

These two walnut floating shelves are another bathroom styling upgrade that takes fifteen minutes to install and immediately makes a space look warmer. These Trinity farmhouse floating shelves in walnut bring warm wood tone to a bathroom wall—the material detail that Pottery Barn returns to constantly for good reason. They’re $57.99 for the pair.

7
Kohler Orime Three-Light Wall Sconce

Kohler Orime Three-Light Wall Sconce
Costco

Bathroom lighting is one of the most overlooked upgrades, and a three-light wall sconce changes a bathroom’s entire mood in a way that a single overhead fixture simply can’t. The Kohler Orime three-light wall sconce is $119.99 and singlehandedly carries the spa aesthetic—even if the rest of your space reads utilitarian.

8
Purely Indulgent 100% Egyptian Cotton Towels

Purely Indulgent 100% Egyptian Cotton Towels, 6-piece Set
Costco

Egyptian cotton towels have a softness and weight that standard bath towels can’t match. The difference is immediately noticeable the first time you use them. This Purely Indulgent 6-piece Egyptian cotton towel set is $64.99 for six pieces, making it a complete bathroom textile refresh in a single purchase.

9
Seville Classics 2-Tier Acacia Sliding Bin Organizer

Seville Classics 2-tier Acacia Sliding Bin Organizer
Costco

Under-sink storage that looks intentional rather than improvised is harder to find than it should be. The Seville Classics 2-tier acacia sliding bin organizer brings warm acacia wood detailing to a practical storage piece—the Pottery Barn aesthetic applied to the most overlooked cabinet in the house. It’s $39.99.

10
Bamboo Laundry Hamper

Bamboo Laundry Hamper
Costco

A streamlined bamboo laundry hamper? That’s exactly the kind of detail that shows up in every Pottery Barn bathroom inspiration image—and for good reason. Investing in potentially boring bathroom accessories means you prize the mood you’re setting over checking all the boxes. This bamboo laundry hamper is $79.99 and the organizational upgrade you’ll be glad you got.

11
Kohler Terzet Single Handle Bathroom Faucet

Kohler Terzet Single-handle Bathroom Faucet
Costco

The single-handle version of the Terzet line brings the same clean, geometric Kohler quality to a more streamlined faucet format. This Kohler Terzet single handle bathroom faucet in gold is $84.99—a hardware upgrade that signals luxury (and a good eye for a bargain).

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
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