11 Best New Costco Bathroom Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn

Shop Costco bathroom finds that look like Pottery Barn, from Kohler faucets to Egyptian cotton towels.

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Pottery Barn bathrooms have a certain look: warm wood tones, clean lines, elevated hardware, and textiles perfectly suited for a boutique hotel. Achieving that highbrow aesthetic usually comes with a sky-high price tag to match. But lately, Costco’s bathroom lineup is delivering the look for less. With pretty faucet finishes, luxe towels, and even vintage-looking vanities, the current selection has everything you need to overhaul the space. Ready to start your refresh? Here are eleven Coscto bathroom finds that look just like Pottery Barn, but feel like a steal.

1 Kohler Terzet Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet

Kohler is one of the most trusted names in bathroom hardware, and their Terzet widespread faucet has a clean, geometric profile that fits right into the transitional and modern farmhouse styles that Pottery Barn leans into heavily. At $114, it’s a meaningful hardware swap that changes how a sink looks entirely.

2 Breckenridge 60″ Bathroom Vanity in Smokey Celadon by James Martin Vanities

A smokey celadon finish is the kind of color decision that shows you’ve got both taste and a vision. This James Martin Breckenridge 60-inch vanity has the craftsmanship and presence of custom cabinetry at a price that’s still a fraction of what a custom build would run. It’s $3,699 and the investment piece of this lineup for anyone doing a serious bathroom overhaul.

3 Izzy Bath Towel 2-Piece Set

Towels are the detail that separates a bathroom that looks finished from one that doesn’t, and the Izzy bath towel 2-piece set has the weight and texture that reads as quality without requiring an explanation. At $34.99, it’s the everyday textile upgrade you’ll thank yourself for later.

4 Kohler Orime 20×40 Capsule Framed Mirror

The Kohler Orime capsule framed mirror is a capsule-shaped mirror measuring 20×40 inches—substantial enough to anchor a vanity—with the clean, architectural framing that Pottery Barn charges a premium for. It’s simple, stylish, and just $179.99.

5 Hudson White Bath Vanity by Studio Bathe

The Hudson vanity has the crisp, shaker-style construction that reads immediately as Pottery Barn-adjacent: white finish, clean hardware, understated elegance. This Studio Bathe Hudson white bath vanity is $1,599.99 and brings that tailored, finished look to a bathroom that currently has none of it.

6 Trinity Farmhouse Floating Shelf in Walnut

These two walnut floating shelves are another bathroom styling upgrade that takes fifteen minutes to install and immediately makes a space look warmer. These Trinity farmhouse floating shelves in walnut bring warm wood tone to a bathroom wall—the material detail that Pottery Barn returns to constantly for good reason. They’re $57.99 for the pair.

7 Kohler Orime Three-Light Wall Sconce

Bathroom lighting is one of the most overlooked upgrades, and a three-light wall sconce changes a bathroom’s entire mood in a way that a single overhead fixture simply can’t. The Kohler Orime three-light wall sconce is $119.99 and singlehandedly carries the spa aesthetic—even if the rest of your space reads utilitarian.

8 Purely Indulgent 100% Egyptian Cotton Towels

Egyptian cotton towels have a softness and weight that standard bath towels can’t match. The difference is immediately noticeable the first time you use them. This Purely Indulgent 6-piece Egyptian cotton towel set is $64.99 for six pieces, making it a complete bathroom textile refresh in a single purchase.

9 Seville Classics 2-Tier Acacia Sliding Bin Organizer

Under-sink storage that looks intentional rather than improvised is harder to find than it should be. The Seville Classics 2-tier acacia sliding bin organizer brings warm acacia wood detailing to a practical storage piece—the Pottery Barn aesthetic applied to the most overlooked cabinet in the house. It’s $39.99.

10 Bamboo Laundry Hamper

A streamlined bamboo laundry hamper? That’s exactly the kind of detail that shows up in every Pottery Barn bathroom inspiration image—and for good reason. Investing in potentially boring bathroom accessories means you prize the mood you’re setting over checking all the boxes. This bamboo laundry hamper is $79.99 and the organizational upgrade you’ll be glad you got.

11 Kohler Terzet Single Handle Bathroom Faucet

The single-handle version of the Terzet line brings the same clean, geometric Kohler quality to a more streamlined faucet format. This Kohler Terzet single handle bathroom faucet in gold is $84.99—a hardware upgrade that signals luxury (and a good eye for a bargain).