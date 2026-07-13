Shop 11 new Costco clothing finds in July, from Fabletics bike shorts to Nike fleece sets.

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If you aren’t shopping for clothing at Costco, you are missing out. The warehouse has a pretty amazing selection of clothes for the entire family. While there isn’t a ton of inventory, what they generally carry is high-quality, on-trend, and priced so much lower than other stores. Currently, you can get everything from workout clothes and tennis dresses to Halloween costumes and pajamas. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Costco clothing finds hitting shelves this July.

1 Fabletics Bike Shorts

“WAIT…Fabletics at Costco?! I spotted these Women’s Bike Shorts and had to grab them immediately! They come in navy, black, and burgundy and for only $12.99 this is such a steal for the quality,” Costco Buys shared. Get Kate Hudson’s workout shorts for $12.99.

2 Lots of Chic Gap for Women

Costco and Sam’s Club Mama shared about lots of new Gap items. “Top finds in women’s clothing at Costco! So many cute lightweight options perfect for summer, vacation vibes, and easy layering! The GAP women’s full button-up is such a versatile find 🙌 Wear it as a lightweight layering piece, an easy pool cover-up, or throw it on for vacation days! Available in three colors! Also spotted Weatherproof Vintage textured blouses and some great short options perfect for warmer weather!” they wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Finds Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

3 A Pretty Summer Dress

Costco and Sam’s Club Mama also shared about a sundress. “Linen blend dresses at Costco! 💕 These are such a pretty find for summer and available in a beautiful pink color plus two pattern options. They have a full front button closure, classic collar, and a drawstring waist for a more tailored look while still being comfortable and easy to wear. Such a great Costco deal!” they wrote.

4 Halloween PJs

Costco New Deal shared about some adorable Halloween pajamas. “OMG Costco just got the cutest Disney Halloween pjs for kids sizes 2T-7 and they are super soft too!! Only $15.99 for this 3 piece set,” they wrote.

5 And, Halloween Costumes

“Costco is already putting out Halloween costumes! Which one is your favorite?” Costco New Deals shared in a post, sharing images of costumes ranging from Pokémon to Princess. “I’m walking every aisle to bring you the newest Costco finds, seasonal must-haves, and the best deals before they’re gone!”

6 Nike Fleece Sets

Costco New Deals shared about some athletic sets. “Costco has Fleece Nike sets 😲 for only $36.99 they had them in black , dark and light gray too!! This is such a great deal!! You really can’t beat this price!!” they wrote.

7 True Classic T-Shirts

“Costco is bringing one of the internet’s most talked-about T-shirt brands to the warehouse with True Classic and they might be one of the best everyday basics you’ll find. Whether you’re wearing them on their own or layering them, they’re made for all-day comfort and a clean, modern fit,” Costco Wonders shared.

8 A Woman’s Full-Zip

Costco Chika shared about a chic full-zip. “Costco Chikas! 🤎 I couldn’t pass up this Mondetta full-zip! I grabbed the burgundy, and it’s the perfect lightweight jacket for workouts, errands, travel, or everyday wear. The quality is so good, and the price makes it an easy yes! It also comes in blue and black. Which color are you taking home?” they captioned the post.

9 Alo Dupe Skirts

There are also Alo dupe skirts. “These are so cute and buttery soft! 🤍 I seriously couldn’t decide which color I loved more. They come in three different colors and are available in sizes XS–XL. If you see them in store, don’t wait!” Costco Savvy shared.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 Drawstring Jeans

Costco Savvy shared about drawstring jeans. “These NEW wide leg drawstring jeans at Costco caught my eye 👀 So comfy with an elastic waist, front and back pockets, and they come in two washes,” they captioned the post.

11 An Active Skort Dress

Costco Hot Finds shared about a new activewear dress. “These are so cute and flattering,” she captioned a post. “These are the best! I have a few different colors. They do run large though so size down 1 size. The shorts are not attached at the back so easy to pee, you don’t have to get naked,” a shopper commented.