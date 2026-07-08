Shop 7 new Costco finds that look like luxury, from Coddle Cameron sofas to oversized chairs.

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One of my favorite things about shopping at Costco? Not only does the warehouse have unbeatable deals on everyday items like toilet paper, lightbulbs, batteries, and clothing, but they also sell a lot of bougie-looking items for less. I have scored so many luxurious-looking and feeling items at my warehouse, including area rugs, furniture, clothing, and lighting fixtures, saving tons of money compared to other stores. What are some of the best finds this week? Here are the 7 best new Costco finds that look like luxury.

1 The Coddle Cameron Sofa

I am obsessed with Coddle sofas, which look bougie but also offer storage. “Coddle Cameron Convertible Sofa just showed up @costco and the amount of features packed into this sofa is actually wild! Coddle Cameron is a full sectional with a reversible chaise, hidden lift-up storage underneath, a queen sleeper that pulls out from the loveseat, AND built-in power outlets with USB-A and USB-C ports right in the sofa!” Costco Buys shared. “I LOVE that Coddle built charging right into the frame because nobody wants to reach behind the couch for an outlet… the fabric is Greenguard Gold Certified, and the hardwood frame is FSC-certified, the cushions are high density foam with pocket coil support, and the woven performance fabric is family-friendly and built to last! Tool-free assembly and delivery, setup and packaging removal are all included at Costco too! Shop the Coddle Cameron Convertible Sofa at @costco for $999.99 or online for $1,249.99 which includes white-glove delivery, in-home setup, and packaging removal!”

2 And, This Oversized Chair

Costco also has a really sharp-looking armchair. “The Thomasville Gilroy Oversized Chair at Costco is basically a loveseat and a recliner had a baby! It comes with an extra wide seat, 2 accent pillows, a wooden armrest tray, and both USB and USB-C ports built right in. The storage ottoman gives you even more hidden space for blankets or remotes,” Costco Buys shared. Get it for $599.99.

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3 Fall Accent Rugs

Every influencer is sharing about the fall accent rugs, which look more expensive than $17.99. “These Hooked Fall Accent Rugs at Costco are the cutest way to switch up your doormat game! You get spooky designs like ghosts with pumpkins and haunted houses, plus cozy fall options with pumpkins and a sweet little fox scene. There’s a vibe for every kind of autumn lover here,” Costco Buy shared.

4 A Bougie Looking Cat Scratcher

Why settle for a cheap-looking cat scratcher when you can get a fancy one for less? “New Asthethic wave scratcher with catnip at Costco 👀 for $21.99 Costco is definitely listening I’m loving all the new cat finds,” Costco New Deals shared.

5 An Outdoor Rocking Patio Chair

Costco Wonders shared about a comfortable and chic rocker. “Costco is making patio season even better at the warehouse with this Outdoor Rocking Chair and it might be one of the most comfortable outdoor finds I’ve seen lately. The smooth rocking motion and cushioned seat make it perfect for relaxing on the porch, patio, or by the fire pit,” they wrote.

6 Luxury T-Shirts at an Unbeatable Price

Costco Wonders shared about a great deal on the viral True Classic t-shirts, four for $49.99. “Costco is bringing one of the internet’s most talked-about T-shirt brands to the warehouse with True Classic and they might be one of the best everyday basics you’ll find. Whether you’re wearing them on their own or layering them, they’re made for all-day comfort and a clean, modern fit,” they wrote. They are usually $17 each.

7 A Wood Upholstered Bed Frame

Costco Savvy shared information about a gorgeous wood-and-upholstered bed frame. “This queen upholstered bed frame from Costco is honestly so gorgeous! 😍 I love the softly curved headboard and the clean upholstered finish,” she wrote. The queen size is just $399.99.