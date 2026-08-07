Shop 11 new Costco fall finds flying off shelves, from Hunter rain boots to Lego Pokémon sets.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The new season is coming, and Costco is here to get you ready for it! The warehouse and its website are filling up with fantastic finds this month in every aisle. From clothing, shoes, and personal care items to car seats, you will find pretty much everything imaginable at prices you won’t believe. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Costco fall finds flying off shelves.

1 Character Car Seats

Run to Costco for adorable car seats. “Costco has these KidsEmbrace 2-in-1 Character Car Seats and there are so many designs to choose from! 😍 Pick between Spider-Man, Batman, Mickey Mouse, Avengers heroes, Disney princesses, and more, each one a harness seat for 26.5-65lb kids that converts to a booster for 40-100lbs,” Costco Buys shared about the $179.99 item.

2 An Exciting Tree Hut Duo

Costco Buys shared about a hot new item. “Tree Hut just made my shower routine so much easier and it is now at Costco nationwide! 🛒 I picked up the Vanilla and Coco Colada Shave Oil Duo and honestly this is one of those small upgrades that makes a real difference! Both are lightweight oils that soften the skin and help the razor glide so much smoother, no more dragging or irritation!” they wrote. “Vanilla has this warm, comforting scent with vanilla, sandalwood, and coconut cream, it is the one I reach for when I want something cozy and grounding! 🤎 Coco Colada is the complete opposite, bright and tropical with coconut, pineapple, and coconut milk, that one feels like a mini reset in the shower! 🌴 Either way my skin feels noticeably softer and smoother after, not just in the moment but for the rest of the day! This duo is exclusive to Costco so add it to your next run…you won’t regret it!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Finds Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

3 Halloween Kitchen Towels

Costco Buys shared about spooky new kitchen towels. “Costco has Halloween Kitchen Towels in the cutest mix of prints! You get an 8 pack in your choice of pumpkin plaid, ghost print, dancing skeleton, or harvest, all Oeko-Tex certified and machine washable,” they wrote about the $14.99 item.

4 Hunter Boots

Designer rain boots are at Costco! “Hunter’s Women’s Insulated Play Short Boot at Costco is such a fun fall find! These come in black with the classic striped pull tab, short and insulated for easy on and off during cooler weather,” Costco Buys shared about the item, available now for $99.99.

5 Lego Pokemon Sets

Costco Buys also shared about a great new item for little builders. “The LEGO Pokémon Arcanine set at Costco is such an impressive build for collectors! You get 1190 pieces to create this legendary fire type Pokémon in incredible detail, from the flowing mane to the fierce expression. Built for adults 18 and up who want a serious display piece,” they said about the $94.99 item.

6 A High Speed Hair Dryer

“The Laifen SE High-Speed Hair Dryer at Costco is a serious upgrade for your hair routine! It’s lightweight at just 0.89 lbs, has 3 magnetic attachments including a smooth nozzle, concentrator, and diffuser, plus a travel bag and negative ionic technology for salon results at home,” Costco Buys shared about the $99.99 gadget.

7 The Plush Ornament Advent Calendar

Costco Savvy shared about a unique Advent calendar. “Christmas is already showing up at Costco! These plush ornament advent calendars are too cute!” she captioned the post. “Are you choosing the cat or dog set?”

8 A Bone China Set

“New bone china dinnerware sets just arrived at Costco! 🤍 They come in two beautiful designs, and each 40-piece set has everything you need to set the table for eight,” Costco Savvy shared about Mikas set, which is just $99.99.

9 A Tommy Hilfiger Jacket for Men

Costco Wonders shared about a hot new clothing item. “Costco just dropped another premium clothing find at the warehouse with these NEW Tommy Hilfiger Lightweight Softshell Jackets. They’re lightweight, comfortable, and perfect for those cool mornings or evenings without feeling bulky. If you’re looking for a versatile everyday jacket, this one’s definitely worth checking out. Save this for your next Costco trip!” he wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 A Nike Hoodie

Costco Chika shared about a hot new Nike hoodie. “Costco Chikas… this is the first time I’ve ever seen a chocolate brown Nike hoodie at Costco and I had to let you know ASAP! 🤎🏃‍♀️ It’s technically from the men’s section, but you already know we’re claiming this color. 😍 I’m taking the brown one home, but they also have black and blue if that’s more your vibe. Don’t wait on these… I have a feeling they’re going to disappear fast!” she captioned the post.

11 Aura Digital Frames

Costco Chika revealed that my favorite frame is now at the store. “Your memories deserve more than staying on your phone. 🥹✨ Costco now has the Aura Digital Frame, and you can upload unlimited photos and videos straight from the app. It’s such a thoughtful gift for grandparents, new parents, or honestly… yourself!” she captioned the post.