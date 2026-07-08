Shop 11 new Marshalls kitchen and dining finds under $15, from scalloped baskets to gelato bowls.

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If you aren’t shopping at Marshalls for all your kitchen and dining items, you’re missing out. The discount department store is always stocked with everything you need to prep, cook, eat, and even clean up after dining. There are even a ton of great items that cost next to nothing if you are on a budget. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls kitchen and dining finds under $15.

1 A Scalloped Basket

This 10.5 x 3.5 Woven Scalloped Bowl is just $10 and is great for storing and displaying silverware, napkins, or other items for serving food. It is made out of rattan and can be used indoors or outside. I love the scalloped edges and the Pottery Barn look.

2 Halloween Placemats

Marshalls always carries so many fun and festive tablescape items, many of which are under $15. In the new arrivals section, I found this The Farmhouse by Rachel Ashwell set of four Quilted Jack O Lantern Placemats. I can’t believe how cute they are, and just $14.99.

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3 Food Storage Containers

Marshalls has tons of food storage solutions. This Freshbox 2pk 35oz Glass Food Storage Set is great for storing random items and keeping your refrigerator organized. And, you can’t go wrong with the price, just $9.99 for the set.

4 A Spooky Apron

If you are an avid cook, you understand that aprons definitely double as kitchen decor, especially when it comes time to celebrate a holiday. This TAHARI HOME Embroidered Spider Web and Striped Apron is just $14.99 and perfect for the spookiest season of the year.

5 Wood Utensils

Marshalls offers many options for cooking utensils. This set of Lodge Acacia Wood Utensils for $14.98 is the best deal for the most bougie-looking set. It comes with five wooden cooking tools and is half the original retail price.

6 A Summer Kitchen Towel

Furbish Studio is a fun brand that offers a wide range of textiles, including throw pillows and dish towels. All the products are vibrantly hued and feature fun messages and patterns. This Hot Grill Summer Dish Towel will add a fun touch to your kitchen for $12.99.

7 Subhead Goes Right Here

There are so many gorgeous glassware sets at Marshalls, I am not sure why anyone would pay full price at stores like Anthropologie. I love this set of two JP Glassware Speckled Double Old-fashioned Glasses for $12.99.

8 A Carafe in a Segrass Cage

Why would you want a plain glass carafe when you can get one that looks like it belongs at Serena & Lily? The BE HOME 4×9.5 Large Carafe In Seagrass Cage costs just $14.99 at Marshalls. It can be used for liquids, and it is pretty enough to use as a shelf or tabletop decoration.

9 Hand-Painted Sipper Glasses

This set of two JP GLASSWARE Handpainted Flower And Parrot Sipper Glasses is just $12.99, but looks like ones I recently saw in an expensive boutique for triple the price. They are so pretty for enjoying everything from iced tea and iced coffee to lemonade.

10 And, Bougie Looking Mugs

This Set Of Four Laura Ashley Porcelain Floral Mugs is just $14.99 and will add a touch of bougie-glam to your coffee- and tea-drinking experience. There are also plates and other dishes in the collection.

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11 And Gelato Bowls

This set of four Godinger Gelato Ice Cream Bowls is just $12.99 and elevates the at-home dessert-eating experience. Each features a cone with a sweet treat on the outside and the words “Il Gelato” on the inside.