11 Best New Five Below Decor Finds Less Than $10

Shop 11 Five Below decor finds under $10, from washable pink rugs to LoveShackFancy-style bins.

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Whenever my daughter tells me that she wants to shop for home decor, the first place we stop is Five Below. The discount store has some of the best deals in town on everything you need to decorate your living room, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and more. In fact, many of the items are even under $10, and some are under $5. What should you shop for to get the most decorative bang for your buck? Here are the 11 best new Five Below decor finds under $10.

1 Super Pretty Washable Rugs

I can’t believe you can get a decent-sized washable rug for under $10. This 24×36-inch option is so pretty in pink. I love the modern but romantic pattern. It is great for high-traffic areas since it can be tossed in the washing machine when it needs a refresh. Get it for $7.

2 Furry, Fluffy Throw Pillows

This super-fluffy, soft channel throw pillow has an elevated look that even the preppiest of teens would approve of. It comes in a soft, textured fabric that holds up well to regular use, and is available in two color options: pink and cream. It’s a steal for $7.

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3 Furry Storage Bins

During a recent trip to the store, I spotted this faux-fur bin with a handle and was seriously impressed. The cutesy design makes it fun for anyone who is young, and it is super functional for organizing. It is compact enough for a nightstand or shelf while still holding a decent amount of stuff. Get one for $5.55.

4 Inflatable Chairs

Leave it to Five Below to offer a super-fun seating option for $7. Your teen or tween doesn’t want that $1,000 upholstered chair from a designer store. They would rather have this Inflatable Chair, which gives retro vibes and matches any color aesthetic.

5 Colofrul Dishes

This Blue Plastic Plate Set 20-Pack is perfect for your next party. It comes with bougie blue plates with ridged detailing. Get all 20 for $5. Five Below has everything else you need for your hosting and entertaining, including helium balloons, party favors, and party games.

6 LoveShackFancy Looking Storage Bins

The LoveShackFancy look is all over Five Below. This decorative bin, part of the viral Coquette collection, has tons of personality, making it a great option for storing items in plain sight. It also has a sturdy carry handle, making it easy to move between rooms. Get the item for $5.55,

7 A Stuffed Animal Chair

There is another genius inflatable chair, but this one doubles as storage. The Stuffed Animal Storage Chair is just $7.00, but your kids will love it even more because it stores all of their toys and stuffies in plain sight. And, you can sit on it.

8 A Rechargeable Touch Lam

Pottery Barn or Five Below? Nobody will ever know, because the Aconic Three Mood Rechargeable Touch Lamp for $10 looks like something you would find at the name-brand retail store for exponentially more. It features three mood light options.

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9 A Cozy Throw Blanket

The plush throw blanket is another LoveShackFancy-looking item that is shockingly cheap. The $5.55 item will add a touch of floral energy and comfort. It works as a couch accent or an extra layer for a bed during cooler nights.

10 A Coquette Over-the-Door Hanger Rack

Another great item that will motivate your teen or tween to pick up their stuff off the floor? This coquette-themed Over-The-Door Hanging Rack for $7. It features four hooks for all their jackets, bags, and slings, and can be installed over any door.

11 And, an Animal Print Trash Can

This animal print trash can is what my daughter would call preppy. I love the cheetah print, which adds a touch of flair to your bathroom or bedroom, but also that it is clear and neutral, so it will match any colors. It is sized for everyday use, takes up little floor space, and costs just $5.