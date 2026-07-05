11 Best New Five Below Home Finds Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the best new Five Below home finds under $10, from a gilded display shelf to a book box.

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Five Below’s home section is here to prove that a tight budget doesn’t have to mean boring choices. This week’s lineup mixes practical picks with a few genuinely fun finds, including a replacement Roku remote, a gilded display shelf, and one product with a major twist (what looks like a book is actually a secret box for hiding treasures). You won’t pay more than $10 for anything on the list, meaning you can load up your cart with all your faves, guilt-free. Here are eleven Five Below decor finds worth checking out this week.

1 Room 2 Room Decorative Mirror

Mirrors pull double duty as both functional pieces and wall accents that add light to a room. This Room 2 Room decorative mirror has a styled frame that adds some visual interest to a wall for just $7.

2 Replacement Remote for Roku TV

Losing a TV remote is one of those small domestic disasters that’s surprisingly easy to fix with the right replacement. This one is compatible with Roku TVs and gets things back to normal quickly. At $5, it’s a genuinely practical find that saves a much bigger headache.

3 Novelty Tray

A cute tray can add some personality to a desk, vanity, or coffee table while still being functional for holding small items. This “Ciao” novelty tray has a coastal European vibe that keeps loose items corralled without looking overly formal. It’s $4.

4 Tabletop Fan

A compact tabletop fan makes a real difference in a small room or workspace when the temperature starts climbing. This tabletop fan is easy to move from room to room, takes up little space, and costs just $7, making it one of the more practical picks on this list heading into summer.

5 Tumbler Spinner Storage

Awkwardly shaped and rarely matching, tumblers have a way of piling up in your kitchen storage. A spinning organizer makes it easy to access items from any angle without having to dig through a cluttered drawer or shelf. It’s $5.

6 Jewelry Stand

A jewelry stand keeps necklaces untangled and earrings paired up instead of scattered across a dresser. This jewelry stand pays off every morning in time saved, displaying pieces in a way that makes getting ready faster and less frustrating. It’s $5.

7 Scented Candle—10 oz

A 10-ounce candle has enough wax to burn for a solid amount of time before needing a replacement. This scented candle adds fragrance and a warm glow to any room for just $5.55.

8 Silicone Snack Containers—3 Pack, 6.7 oz

Reusable silicone containers are a practical swap from single-use bags for packing snacks or storing small amounts of food. This 3-pack of containers, cute in a confetti design, is easy to clean and compact enough to toss in a bag. At $4, it’s one of the better value picks on this list.

9 Gilded Glam Display Shelf

A display shelf brings some warmth and shine to a wall that needs something without committing to a full gallery arrangement. This gilded option works well for small plants, candles, or decorative objects. At $10, it’s the priciest item here but worth its weight in organized items.

10 Cape Cod Book Box

A book box is a decorative storage piece that looks like a stack of books from the outside but opens up to hide small items inside. This Cape Cod book box has a coastal-inspired design that fits well on a shelf or coffee table. It’s $5 and a clever way to add some hidden storage without sacrificing style.

11 Novelty Photo Frame

Your photos are some of your most cherished memories, so why should they stay tucked away in an album you’ll never open (or worse, on your phone)? This novelty photo frame is a fun way to highlight a favorite picture on a desk or shelf, and you’ll pay just $5 for the pleasure.