Shop 7 new Five Below home finds under $10, from mini snackle boxes to portable bow blenders.

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One of my favorite things about shopping at Five Below? You can walk in with a $20 bill and walk out with a bag full of goodies. I get dragged to my local store multiple times per week by my tween daughter to hunt for squishies, NeeDohs, or Sephora dupes, so I always get a glimpse of the merchandise. Right now, there are tons of affordable, cool, and functional items in the store for the whole family. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best new Five Below home finds under $10.

1 Mini Snackle Boxes

Snackle Boxes are still trending hard everywhere from Dollar Tree to Costco and Sam’s Club. This Mini Snackle Box is an unbeatable deal at Five Below, priced at just $5.00. The Tupperware comes in white, pink, and blue and has four separate compartments to keep food divided.

2 A Snow Cone Maker

I have core 1980s summer memories of churning snow cones with my Snoopy Snow Cone Machine. Five Below is bringing the nostalgia this summer, and one key item is the Popsicle® Snow Cone Maker for $6.00. It makes me yearn for summer’s past, when I would spend hours making a little snow cone flavored with syrup.

3 Pool and Beach Towels

There are so many great novelty towels at the store right now for the pool and beach. The Printed Beach Towel is a popular item with shoppers and costs just $5.55 each. Patterns include this kitschy ketchup bottle, an American flag, a seahorse, a Polo-looking bear, and so many more.

4 Plastic Plate Sets

This Blue Plastic Plate Set 20-Pack comes with 20 variously shaped plates for $5. It is perfect for your next party or hosting friends. I love the beautiful blue color. Five Below has everything else you need for your party, including helium balloons, party favors, and party games.

5 Fun Snack Containers

These Silicone Snack Containers, $4.00 for a 3-pack, come in handy for packing summer lunches and camp snacks. Each pack comes with three leak-proof snack pods that are reusable and dishwasher safe. They are perfect for on-the-go munching, each with a confetti-like pattern.

6 A Portable Blender

You can blend smoothies and juices on the go with the Portable Blender 8.5oz. The small but mighty gadget is covered in bows and has enough power to blend your go-to beverage. The portable gadget is just $10.00 and will come in handy on camping trips and road trips.

7 Character Themed Noodle Bowls

If you have a kid who is a daily ramen eater, they will love the new Branded Ramen Bowls at Five Below right now, just $7.00 each. They come with chopsticks, a soup spoon, and a bowl, all covered in the design of your choice, including this Stitch design. Find these items and thousands more at your local Five Below.