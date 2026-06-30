Shop 11 new Five Below kitchen finds, from tumbler organizers to portable blenders.

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Are you looking for some new items to elevate your prepping, cooking, and dining experience? Head on over to Five Below, where you can find all the kitchen essentials plus everything you never knew you needed at rock-bottom prices. This month, there are so many must-buys at your local store. What should you shop for to stock your kitchen? Here are the 11 best new Five Below kitchen finds hitting shelves this month.

1 Reusable Solo Style Cups

Solo disposable red cups are a summer essential, but they aren’t exactly good for the environment. I love these sets of four reusable cups for $5.55. Each comes with two blue and two red colors, making them perfect for any patriotic party celebrating America’s 250th.

2 A Tumbler Storage Spinner

All the influencers that I follow are sharing about the Tumbler Spinner Storage, a steal at $5.00. “TUMBLER ORGANIZER!! 😍🥤 possibly one of the coolest @fivebelow finds ever?! Found this new spinning tumbler holder for only $5!!!” Dollar Tree Dollie captioned the post.

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3 A Portable Blender

This 8.5 oz Portable Blender, covered in bows, has become a runaway hit at Five Below. The portable gadget is just $10.00 and will help you make smoothies and shakes on the go.

4 And, a Snow Cone Machine

Give your children core 1990s summer memories of making their own snow cones in your Snoopy Snow Cone machine. Five Below has so many nostalgia-inducing items this summer, including the Popsicle Snow Cone Maker for $6.00.

5 Scrub Mommy Sponges

The Special Edition Scrub Mommy® Cat Dual-Sided Scrubber Sponge, priced at $5, is another viral item. The sponge is shaped like an adorable pink cat with an ergonomic, easy-to-grip design and is dual-sided: A soft absorbent sponge on one side and a temperature-adapting FlexTexture scrubber on the other. It regularly sells out, so get it if you find it.

6 Pretty Little Food Storage Containers

Five Below always has great food storage solutions, like this Silicone Snack Containers 3-Pack 6.7oz, $4.00. Each comes with three leak-proof snack pods for on-the-go munching, each with a confetti-like pattern that are reusable and dishwasher safe.

7 A Mini Snackle Box

Snackle Boxes are still everywhere and trending hard. I love this Mini Snackle Box at Five Below, priced at just $5.00. It comes in white, pink, and blue and has four separate compartments to keep food divided.

8 Themed Ramen Bowls

There are so many themed and Branded Ramen Bowls at Five Below right now, just $7.00 each. They come with chopsticks, a soup spoon, and a bowl, all covered in the design of your choice.

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9 Summery Fun Ice Molds

Shoppers are also loving the Novelty Silicone Ice Mold sets, which can be used for ice or popsicle-like treats. Currently, you can get two molds on the website, with flamingos or citrus fruit. Each is $2.00 and will seriously elevate your beverage. They are great for creating signature drinks at your next party.

10 Spray Bottles

These 16.9 oz Tinted Glass Spray Bottles are amazing for all your cleaning supplies. They are $5.00 each, and shoppers say they are super high-quality and easy to label. They come in a bunch of colors, including blue, purple, green, and orange.

11 And, Summer Dishes

This Blue Plastic Plate Set 20-Pack is perfect for your next summer party. There are various-sized scalloped plastic plates in a beautiful blue color. Five Below has everything else you need for your party, including helium balloons, party favors, and party games.