Shop 7 new Five Below decor finds under $10, from fuzzy pink pillows to coquette storage bins.

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My daughter is obsessed with Five Below, and I am totally okay with that, due to the fact that most items in the store are under $5. Even those over are a steal compared to other stores. They also have a really amazing home decor section with fun, playful items that appeal to younger shoppers who enjoy redecorating their rooms monthly. What should you shop for to get the most aesthetic bang for your buck? Here are the 7 best new Five Below decor finds under $10.

1 A Fuzzy Pink Pillow

My daughter requires everything in her room to be super soft. This super fluffy channel throw pillow has an elevated look. It comes in a soft, textured fabric that holds up well to regular use, and is available in two color options: pink and cream. At $7, it’s a steal.

2 A Set of Plates

This Blue Plastic Plate Set 20-Pack is such a bougie buy for $5. I love the beautiful blue color and all the ridged detailing. Five Below has everything else you need for your hosting and entertaining, including helium balloons, party favors, and party games.

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3 These LoveShackFancy Inspired Bins

Get the LoveShackFancy look for less at Five Below. This decorative bin is part of the viral Coquette collection and has tons of personality, making it a great option for storing items in plain sight. It also has a sturdy carry handle, making it easy to move between rooms. Get it for $5.55,

4 And, a Pretty Little Rug

Washable rugs are a game-changing item, especially for high-traffic spots like an entryway or bathroom, or any room that a tween or kid enters. This 24×36-inch option is so pretty but also easy to toss in the machine when it needs a refresh. And it’s just $7.

5 A Furry Bin

Another item my daughter approves of? This faux fur bin with handle. The cutesy design makes it fun for anyone who is young, and it is super functional for organizing. It is compact enough for a nightstand or shelf while still holding a decent amount of stuff. And the price? Just $5.55.

6 A Preppy Trash Can

This printed trash can is what my daughter would call preppy. I love the cheetah print, which adds a touch of flair to your bathroom or bedroom. It is sized for everyday use, takes up little floor space, and costs just $5.

7 And, LoveShackFancy Blankets

The plush throw blanket is another LoveShackFancy-looking item that will add a touch of floral energy and comfort for just $5.55. It works as a couch accent or an extra layer for a bed during cooler nights. And, it is another item that teens and tweens will appreciate.