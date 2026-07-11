7 Five Below Finds Shoppers Say Look Way More Expensive

Five Below dupes across beauty, tech, and home that look more expensive

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Upgrading your wardrobe and tapping into today’s biggest trends doesn’t have to mean a major splurge—you just need to know where to shop. Five Below is a hidden treasure trove of dupes across beauty, tech, and home. I found lookalikes for Bogg Bag, Sol de Janeiro, Touchland, and Anthropologie for a fraction of the price. See the Five Below finds shoppers say look way more expensive than they are below.

1 Bogg Bag Dupe

You might remember a few years ago when the Bogg Bag went TikTok viral for its antimicrobial, easy-to-clean material and tip-proof design. The roomy tote quickly became a favorite among moms. However, its $90 price tag gave many shoppers pause.

Enter: the Eva Tote Bag ($15). It’s a budget-friendly alternative with all the same bells and whistles for a fraction of the cost.

RELATED: 11 Target Furniture Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less.

2 Pink Hardside Carry-On Suitcase

Travel season is in full swing, and while a first-class upgrade might not be in the cards, you can upgrade your luggage without overspending. This durable Pink Hardside Carry-On Suitcase ($30) features smooth-rolling spinner wheels, top and side carry handles for easy lifting, and a built-in pouch to keep clothes and other items neatly separate.

3 Mini Digital Camera

The early aughts called, and pocket-size point-and-shoot cameras are back. This Mini Digital Camera ($15) lets you capture memories without relying on your phone. The included SD card stores up to 250 photos. Best of all, it’s about half the price of other digi cameras at big-box retailers.

4 Flower Coupe Glasses

Perfect for your next girls’ night, these Flower Coupe Glasses (four-piece set for $5) look like they belong in an Anthropologie catalog. Their shallow-boweled design is best for serving cocktails without ice, like cosmopolitans and espresso martinis. Each set includes two blue and two pink cups.

5 Touchland Dupe Hand Sanitizer

If you prefer mist formulas over gels, try the Fresh Feels Hand Sanitizer ($4). The lightweight spray has a similar feel to Touchland, including its trendy rectangular design. Check out the brand’s new summertime Bubble Tea Scent.

6 Sol de Janeiro Body Butter Dupe

Sol de Janeiro has built a cult following for its gourmand fragrances and intense hydrating formulas. But at $50 a pop, it’s not an easy splurge. The ScentXScent Flare Body Butter from Five Below is a smart dupe at just $5 per jar—or you can snag 3 for $10.

Sunset Samba: notes of tropical flowers, coconut milk, and pink sands

Carnival Spirit: notes of golden pear, pink hibiscus, and blonde cedar

Brazilian Caramel Dreams: notes of salted caramel, sweet pistachio, and whipped vanilla

Sea Veil: notes of solar neroli, clementine zest, and crushed sea salt

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Living Room Finds Under $15.

7 Icon Canvas Tote Bag

Roomy canvas totes are gaining popularity in lieu of stiff shoulder bags. The spacious Icon Canvas Tote Bag ($7) is a playful spin on styles from Lands’ End and L.L. Bean, which retail for upwards of $40. Choose from four icon patches, including a cat, dg, heart, or rose.