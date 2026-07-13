Shop 11 Cracker Barrel kitchen finds under $10, from cat measuring cups to flamingo sink strainers.

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Cracker Barrel is one of my favorite places to shop for unique, beautiful, conversation-starting, but still functional kitchen items. The Old Country Store specializes in taking everyday kitchen essentials but making them fun, like measuring cups shaped like cats, flamingo-inspired sink strainers, and seasonal placemats. Many of these items are even under $10. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel kitchen hidden gems under $10.

1 Lodge Hot Handle Holders

I use my cast-iron pans a lot and encounter a recurring issue: hot handles. For just $7.99, problem solved in style with the Lodge® Bandana-Print Hot Handle Holders. The set of two features an Americana pattern that dresses up your pans while protecting your hands.

2 Cat Dish Drying Mat

Cracker Barrel has a great selection of feline-friendly kitchen items for under $10 and on sale. The Calico Cats Drying Mat is on sale for $5.99, and the paw-shaped Cat Grabber Mitts, available in a set of two, are also on sale for $7.79.

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3 A Flamingo Sink Strainer

If you love flamingos and want an excuse to make your kitchen sink decorative, run to Cracker Barrel and pick up this Flamingo Sink Strainer. It transforms a boring stainless steel sink into a pink paradise for just $3.74.

4 Mini Salt and Pepper Shakers

The mini salt and pepper shakers are among the cheapest items at Cracker Barrel, at just $1.49 each. One of the hottest summer styles is the Marshmallow Mini Salt Shaker, which is part of a series that includes s’mores and a log fire. “Cute summer salt shaker!” one writes. “Great shaker for either use or display, goes perfectly with the smores and campfire shakers currently out, not to mention its chocolate-covered pepper shaker partner.”

5 Halloween Mugs

Halloween is already arriving at Cracker Barrel. This Ghost Cat Mug, just $7.99, is a fun Halloween-inspired find. “I didn’t think I would like this, but I actually did. I’m not going to use it as a cup for coffee. I have a dinner set that is all Halloween and I put it out on my dining room table for decoration so this will be out with it,” a shopper raves.

6 A Kitty Spoon Rest

Cracker Barrel also sells lots of creative little spoon rests, dropping new designs seasonally. Currently, the Stoneware Cat Spoon Rest is on sale for $4.79 from $7.99.

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7 New Harvest Placemats

Cracker Barrel also does a good job with placemats, adding fun seasonal styles like this Harvest Braided Placemat, which looks handmade. It will dress up your tablescape for autumn, and it costs just $6.99.

8 Harvest-Inspired Art

Also part of the new Harvest collection at Cracker Barrel is a fun piece of wall art. This Pumpkin Shaped Block Sign is just $9.99 and will add an inspiring message and fall feel to your kitchen.

9 This Margarita Sign

There are also silly, fun novelty signs at Cracker Barrel, including this “When Life Gives You Lemons” wall sign. It is on sale for $7.20. Hang the lighthearted piece in kitchens, bars, or entertaining spaces.

10 Cat Measuring Cups

Why shouldn’t measuring flour, sugar, and other ingredients in your kitchen be a feline celebration? As part of Cracker Barrel’s undeniable devotion to all things kitties, they recently added the Cat Measuring Cups Set to the mix. Get it on sale for $7.79.

11 And, Small Shell Plates

This summer’s coastal collection is on major sale. If you had your eye on any of the gorgeous pieces, get them now. The Iridescent Shell Plate Small is marked down to $9.74 from $12.99, and will add some ocean-inspired shimmer and shine to your table.