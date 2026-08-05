11 Tractor Supply Finds That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

Upgrade your space with these affordable home decor finds from Tractor Supply that look high-end.

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Tractor Supply might be well known for farm and outdoor products, but it’s also packed with surprisingly stylish home décor. From cozy accents to statement pieces for both your indoor and outdoor spaces, these affordable finds deliver a high-end look without the designer price tag.

1 Allsop Home & Garden Bistro Outdoor and Indoor 25 ft. Plug-In LED Globe Bulb String Lights

String lights are one of the easiest ways to make any outdoor space feel cozy. These Allsop Home & Garden Bistro Outdoor and Indoor 25 ft. Plug-In LED Globe Bulb String Lights create a warm ambiance on patios, front porches, and decks.

2 Red Shed Metal Lantern Wax Warmer

Combining a decorative lantern with the functionality of a wax warmer, this Red Shed Metal Lantern Wax Warmer doubles as home décor. It adds a soft glow and seasonal scent while looking like something from a boutique shop.

3 Nearly Natural 7 in. Tuscan Ceramic Blue Scroll Urn Vase

A decorative ceramic vase instantly elevates shelves, and tables. The classic urn shape of the Nearly Natural 7 in. Tuscan Ceramic Blue Scroll Urn Vase and detailed pattern give this piece a classic look that goes well with modern décor.

4 Your Lifestyle by Donna Sharp Spruce Trail Decorative Pillow

An accent pillow can completely change the feel of a room. This Spruce Trail Decorative Pillow adds texture and personality to couches, chairs, or beds while creating a cozy cabin vibe.

5 Red Shed Indoor/Outdoor Resin Triple Pumpkin Statue

This stacked pumpkin decoration makes a seasonal statement without feeling like it’s too much. Display the Red Shed Indoor/Outdoor Resin Triple Pumpkin Statue on a porch or by the front door for festive décor that can last from early fall up to Thanksgiving.

6 Design Imports Diamond Throw Blanket

A soft throw blanket instantly makes a room feel warmer. Drape the Design Imports Diamond Throw Blanket over the back of a couch or the foot of a bed to add comfort while giving the room a layered look.

7 FurHaven Reversible Recliner Protector

Protecting your favorite chair doesn’t have to mean completely sacrificing style. This FurHaven Reversible Recliner Protector helps protect against normal wear while giving older furniture a facelift.

8 Nearly Natural 4 ft. Areca Palm Tree

Artificial plants are an easy way to bring life into a room without having to water them. This Nearly Natural 4 ft. Areca Palm Tree catches the eye in once empty corners while adding a little tropical touch year-round.

9 Melrose International Winter Village Ekkolight

Holiday villages never go out of style, and this Melrose International Winter Village Ekkolight adds nostalgic charm to seasonal decor. Place it on a bookshelf or side table to create a cozy winter display that feels collectible.

10 Harper & Willow Brown Wood Farmhouse Abstract Wall Decor

Oversized wall décor can instantly make a room feel complete. This Harper & Willow Brown Wood Farmhouse Abstract Wall Decor offers natural texture and farmhouse style that works well above couches, beds, or entryways in your home.

11 Red Shed Ceramic Mushroom Decoration

Mushroom decor like the Red Shed Ceramic Mushroom Decoration brings subtle personality. Add this piece to shelves, tabletops, or plant displays for a bit if nature inspired all!