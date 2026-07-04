11 Best New Cracker Barrel Decor Finds Under $20

Shop the best new Cracker Barrel decor finds under $20, from a cat cutting board to mini shakers.

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If your style leans whimsical, kitschy, and country-style, the latest decor lineup from Cracker Barrel should be your next stop. It leans hard into that charm, spanning everything from a cat-shaped marble cutting board to a Coca-Cola toothpick dispenser. Best of all, these finds bring personality to a kitchen or home without straining the budget. You won’t pay more than $20 for anything on the list, meaning you can have a heap of fun mixing and matching the collection. Here are the top eleven finds worth checking out.

1 Large Iridescent Shell Plate

An iridescent finish gives this shell-shaped plate a subtle shimmer that catches the light nicely. It works well for serving appetizers or just as a more permanent decorative piece on a counter. It’s $17.99 and brings a coastal summer touch to any table setting.

2 Iron Pig Door Stop

A pig-shaped iron door stop is the kind of playful detail that makes people smile as they walk into a room—and isn’t that the point? This iron pig door stop is heavy enough to actually hold a door in place rather than just sitting there for looks. At $19.99, it’s a fun, functional pickup for a farmhouse-style kitchen.

3 Clay Vase Decor

For a more grown-up aesthetic, this clay vase brings an earthy, handmade look that works well on a shelf or as a centerpiece on its own. This clay vase decor piece has a textured finish that adds depth without needing anything inside it. It’s $19.99 and a solid standalone accent for a living room or entryway.

4 Donna Sharp Botanical Check Decorative Pillow Cover

A botanical check pattern gives this pillow cover a cozy, farmhouse feel that pairs well with rustic decor. It’s easy to swap onto an existing pillow insert for a quick seasonal update, and at $15.99, an affordable way to refresh a couch or bed.

5 Sea Horse Mini Salt Shaker and Angel Fish Mini Pepper Shaker

These mix and match mini salt and pepper shakers bring a coastal theme to the table with their ocean-inspired designs. The sea horse salt shaker and angel fish pepper shaker pair together nicely for a themed set, but there are other sea creatures to choose from, too. At $1.49 each, they’re an easy, low-cost way to add some character to a dinner table.

6 Cat-Shaped Marble Cutting Board

A cat-shaped board turns a basic kitchen tool into something genuinely fun to use and display. This cat-shaped marble cutting board works well for cheese and charcuterie spreads when entertaining. It’s $19.99 and a great conversation starter for any cat lover’s kitchen.

7 Stars and Stripes Wooden Birdhouse

A patriotic birdhouse adds a festive touch to a backyard or porch, and just in time for the Fourth of July. This stars and stripes wooden birdhouse is sturdy enough to hold up outdoors while still looking decorative. At $18.74, it’s a nice seasonal pickup for outdoor decor.

8 Gas Station Salt and Pepper Set

This salt and pepper set takes the shape of vintage gas station pumps, leaning into a nostalgic, retro aesthetic. The gas station salt and pepper set is a fun novelty piece that stands out on any table. It’s $14.99 and a great gift for anyone who loves quirky kitchen decor.

9 Coca-Cola Toothpick Dispenser

Easily paired with the salt and pepper set above, this Coca-Cola branded toothpick dispenser brings a touch of classic Americana to a kitchen counter or dining table. At $17.24, it’s a nostalgic little addition for fans of the brand.

10 Red Party Bucket

A party bucket is great for chilling drinks at a cookout or gathering without needing a full-size cooler, and this one looks like an oversized Solo cup—a classic symbol of casual summer fun. At $7.99, this red party bucket holds ice well and has enough room for several cans or bottles.

11 Ceramic Strawberry Vase

Finally, a strawberry-shaped vase brings a playful, summery touch to a shelf or side table. This ceramic strawberry vase holds up well for fresh or faux stems without looking out of place either way. At $18.74, it’s a sweet little accent that fits right in with the rest of this whimsical lineup.