11 Best New Lowe’s Finds Under $25

The home improvement retailer now has even more affordable tools, decor, lighting, and more.

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Part of what gets us in the door at Lowe’s in the first place is the everyday low prices on everything from home upgrades to outdoor items. And now, the home improvement retailer is bringing even more bargains onto the shelves with some recent additions that could all be considered budget-friendly. A lot of them are perfect mid-summer touch-ups you might’ve forgotten to buy before Memorial Day, including grilling equipment, outdoor lighting, specialty plants, and more. But as always, there are also some great tool organizers and storage options to pick from, too! These are the best new Lowe’s finds under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Garage and Storage Finds Under $25.

1 Hastings Home 3-Pack LED Electric Candles

We all love the ambiance of candlelight, but sometimes the risk of an open flame (or even windy conditions) can snuff out the fun. Thankfully, these Hastings Home 3-Pack LED Electric Candles ($23.99) can provide the same look and feel without having to so much as strike a match. And with the included remote, getting them to light up is as easy as can be!

2 TIKI Black Glass Citronella Tabletop Torch

As a new take on a timeless classic, we love the look and functionality of this TIKI Black Glass Citronella Tabletop Torch ($11.98). Besides repelling mosquitoes, it also provides a rather dramatic centerpiece flame to any meal.

Customers also seem to love the product, with one saying it “keeps the bugs away and the flame stays lit for a long time,” adding it’s available at a “great price.”

3 Southern Living Plant Collection Dragon Prince Cryptomeria Foundation/Hedge Shrub

Want to get a little more greenery in your yard before the season is over? This Southern Living Plant Collection Dragon Prince Cryptomeria Foundation/Hedge Shrub ($23.98) thrives in USDA zones 6 through 9, providing distinctly vibrant emerald foliage that almost naturally forms a round topiary. It’s great as a border plant or as a standalone!

4 Craftsman Automotive Magnetic Tray

All it takes is one errant knee or elbow to turn a quick fix in the garage into a search-and-rescue for nuts, bolts, and screws. Luckily, you can avoid the headache by using a Craftsman Automotive Magnetic Tray ($17.98), which keeps everything within reach and in place while working.

The item also holds a truly impressive 4.9-star average rating on the Lowe’s website, with customers calling it a “game changer” of an addition, especially in the garage.

“I can’t believe I have lived without one of these for so long,” writes one. “This magnetic tray is a game changer when working on a vehicle. I no longer have to get on my hands and knees looking for a dropped bolt! Or a missing washer! Would not consider doing any work under the hood of a car without one again!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Summer Patio Deals Starting This Week.

5 Project Source 4-Piece Gardening Hand Tool Kit

Taking care of your yard isn’t just about having power tools on hand! This Project Source 4-Piece Gardening Hand Tool Kit ($14.98) covers you on all the basics, and can be especially helpful for potting or repotting your specimens. According to customers, the carbon steel heads make them “very sturdy” and are “strong enough to hold up to digging [and] planting in all soil types.”

6 Harbor Breeze 6-Pack Solar LED Outdoor Path Light Kit

The sun never really sets on a great backyard. Well, at least it won’t feel like it’s set if you’ve installed the right lighting, such as this Harbor Breeze 6-Pack Solar LED Outdoor Path Light Kit ($24.98). With an automatic switch-on feature, they’re the kind of set-and-forget landscaping solution we can get behind!

7 Master Forge Stainless Steel Grill Tool Set

When it comes to mastering the barbecue, getting the right ingredients is only half the battle. Make sure you can carry it across the finish line with this Master Forge Stainless Steel Grill Tool Set ($19.98), which comes with everything you need to flip, turn, and serve.

“This is the one you want,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “The grill cleaning tool has the right angle. These are better than the ones in the less expensive set.”

8 Hefty MAX PRO X-Large Heavy Duty Stackable Tote

There’s no shortage of storage bin options on the market. But when it comes to function and affordability, it’s truly hard to top this Hefty MAX PRO X-Large Heavy Duty Stackable Tote ($23.48). Shoppers say they love the convenience of the clear lids that help them see what’s stored inside, while others say they love how sturdy they are.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Decor Finds for Your Porch and Patio.

9 Hardboard Pegboard

When it comes down to it, tool organizers like this Hardboard Pegboard ($15.89) are a tried-and-true solution for a reason. Installing one of these in your garage, workshop, or toolshed will forever make it easy to find what you need at a moment’s notice while preventing chaotic clutter in your workspace.

10 Craftsman 7-in. Diagonal Cutting Pliers

Sometimes, even our simplest tools need replacing. These Craftsman 7-in. Diagonal Cutting Pliers ($13.98) are an affordable swap-in (or an outright starter set, of course) that Lowe’s customers simply love. Reviews call them “good quality” and “simply the best” when it comes to brand standards.

11 Off! Clean Feel Spray

Avoiding bug bites shouldn’t have to mean having to suffer through using an intense repellent. Using Off! Clean Feel Spray ($8.48) is the best way to keep mosquitoes, ticks, and biting flies at bay without leaving your skin smelling sticky, oily, or greasy. It also won’t damage clothing and is effective for up to eight hours.

“I am a mosquito magnet, and this spray works great! And without the DEET,” writes one happy customer. “I bike in the woods, and even in the woods in the peak mosquito season, I escaped unscathed. It doesn’t feel icky on your skin and is absolutely scent-free.”