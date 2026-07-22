Shop 11 new Costco fall finds hitting shelves in late July, from Halloween PJs to K-beauty sets.

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I am in disbelief that we are entering the final week of July. It seems like summer vacation started just yesterday, and suddenly we are already starting to shop for back-to-school, fall decor, and (gulp) Halloween. Costco is filling up with lots of items to help you conquer the next few months, ranging from clothing and skincare to home decor. What should you shop for as the month is ending? Here are the 11 best new Costco fall finds hitting shelves in late July.

1 Glow-in-the-Dark Halloween PJs

Costco Buys shared about glow-in-the-dark Halloween pajamas. “These Kids’ 4-Piece Halloween PJ Sets at Costco are too cute to pass up! You can choose from Nightmare Before Christmas with Jack and Sally, a skeleton themed Bluey set, or Disney Mickey and Minnie dressed as mummies, all glow in the dark and available in sizes 2T to 7. Halloween bedtime just got a serious upgrade,” they wrote about the $15.99 item.

2 A Hot K-Beauty Product

“Wait, two jumbo-sized K-beauty essences for just $34.99 at Costco?! This @vtcosmetics_global PDRN Essence 100 Duo Set is officially at Costco, and this is exactly why I never skip the beauty aisle!” Costco Buys shared. “This is the vegan PDRN essence everyone has been talking about, and the vegan formula actually absorbs 5.5x better than traditional animal-derived PDRN! 😍 I’ve been applying it morning and night, and my skin looks so much more plump, hydrated, and glowy! 🌟 We’re talking clinically proven results that improve elasticity, strengthen the skin barrier, and boost hydration. Run, do not walk—it’s available both in Costco warehouses and online!”

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3 Viral Bins Bins

Costco Buys shared about the viral GreenMade’s Mini Bin 10 Pack at Costco, “such a cute little storage find! Your go-to bin just got mini, with durable plastic bins and lids that stack and snap together perfectly. They’re small but mighty and honestly kind of adorable for organizing anything from craft supplies to garage odds and ends,” they wrote. Get them for $9.49.

4 An Oversized Chair with Storage

Costco New Deals shared about an oversized chair with storage. ” Furniture season is here at Costco! This new oversized fabric chair has so many thoughtful details an extra-wide seat, storage ottoman, wooden armrest tray, built-in USB & USB-C charging ports, and accent pillows included. All for $599!” they wrote about the Thomasville chair.

5 Halloween Kitchen Towels

Costco New Deals shared another new Halloween item: kitchen towels. “Costco has Halloween and harvest seasonal kitchen towels for $14.99 and the ghost are selling fast!!” they wrote. “I love the skeleton ones!” a shopper wrote. “The skeletons are so cute,” another added.

6 Esprit Sweatshirts

Everyone, including Costco New Deals, shared about the new Esprit sweatshirts. “A blast from the past! Costco has the iconic Esprit logo fleece sweatshirts for just $16.99, and I instantly felt like I was back in the ’80s and ’90s,” they captioned the post.

7 Disney Halloween Village

Costco New Deals shared about another fun Halloween decoration. “NEW at Costco! The Disney Halloween Village has officially arrived, and it’s packed with so many fun details! From the musical haunted house to the illuminated clock tower, glowing haunted trees, and Disney characters dressed up for Halloween, this is such a fun piece to add to your Halloween décor,” they wrote.

8 A Chicken Coop on Clearance

Costco Chika shared about the viral chicken coop, currently on clearance. “Clearance alert! 🐔 If you’ve been thinking about starting a backyard flock, now’s the time. This durable chicken coop and henhouse is on clearance, so grab it before it’s gone! Who’s bringing chickens home this year?” they captioned the post.

9 Bedding Sets

Costco Twins shared about the Jennifer Adams 3-piece comforter sets. “How nice are these Jennifer Adams 3-piece comforter sets? They are $10 off right now on Costco.com,” they captioned a post. “How nice are these!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 Dash Popcorn Maker

Costco Savvy shared about a new popcorn machine. “The perfect movie night upgrade! 🍿 Spotted this Dash popcorn maker at Costco and it’s such a fun kitchen find. I love anything that makes family nights a little easier (and more fun!),” they wrote.

11 Hunter Crossbody Bags

Costco Savvy also shared about some chic and functional new bags. “I couldn’t believe I found these Hunter crossbody bags at Costco! 👀👜 They’re so cute, lightweight, and the perfect size for everyday use,” they wrote.