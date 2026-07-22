11 Best New Aldi Back-to-School Finds Under $20

Shop 11 new Aldi back-to-school finds under $20, from Bluey backpacks to snack cups.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s back-to-school season, which means parents are starting to open their wallets and try to buy everything kids need for the first day of school. From fall clothing and shoes to pencils, pouches, backpacks, and lunch boxes, the list can feel overwhelming. Luckily, Aldi has many of the items your kid needs to prepare for the upcoming year. And, the best thing is, most of them are under $10, with a few exceptions. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Aldi back-to-school finds under $17.

1 Reusable Storage Bags

There is a whole new licensed back-to-school collection hitting stores this week, featuring everything from Disney Princesses to Bluey. This Disney Licensed Lunch Disney Princess reusable food bag set is just $5.99. Your child will get excited to pull out their lunch box.

2 K-Pop Demon Hunters Water Bottle

The line has everything from lunch boxes to water bottles. Get the Zak! 20 oz Character Stainless Steel Bottle in a variety of patterns, including this K-Pop Demon Hunters for $12.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Under-$20 Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

3 A Bluey Backpack

Pottery Barn Kids has amazing backpacks, usually with a lot of patterns and character options. However, they aren’t cheap, priced anywhere from $50 to $80. You can find equally cute options at Aldi for $14.99, including this Licensed Children’s Character Backpack in a Bluey design.

4 And, This Butterfly Backpack

Another Pottery Barn-looking backpack for a lot less? The L&D Premium Kids Backpack this year, just $16.99 each. Patterns include Butterfly, Checker, Dino, Floral, and Sports.

5 A Fun Food Flask

Just like Pottery Barn Kids, you can get all the matching accessories for your backpack at Aldi, but for less. This includes the Crofton Kids Food Flask for $7.99. It is perfect for packing lunches, as you can put anything from soup to macaroni and cheese in it.

6 A Dinosaur Water Bottle

You can pay $30 for a name-brand water bottle for your kids, which they will inevitably break or lose within a few months, or save a ton of money at Aldi. The Crofton Kids Stainless Steel Water Bottles are just $5.99, which conveniently match the other back-to-school gear.

7 Small Snack Bags

You can’t have too many reusable snack and sandwich bags, which are great for the environment but also super cute packed in a lunch. This set of Crofton Dino/Checker Bags comes in a variety of patterns and is just $4.99

8 Stackable Snack Cups

Snack stackers are genius because they let you pack a variety of kids’ snacks and are also convenient to carry. The Crofton Stacking Cup is perfect for little hands, comes in a few color options, and costs just $4.99.

9 School Journals

Your child can journal about their school year in the Pembrook My School Years Journal, a sweet back-to-school gift. Get it, or choose from other styles, for just $9.99.

10 Stackable Macaron Highlighters

Why buy boring old regular highlighters for your kids when you can get a super fun set for $3.99 at Aldi? The Pembrook Highlighters neatly stack together and come in a few adorable shapes, including these macarons.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 And, a Sport Backpack

Little athletes will love this L&D Sports Premium Kids Backpack for $16.99. It is a great option for any sport-loving kid and will keep them motivated all school year long. Don’t forget to pick up all the matching accessories.