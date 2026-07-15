11 Best New Aldi Finds Hitting Shelves in Mid-July

Shop 11 new Aldi finds hitting shelves in mid-July, from kids' backpacks to teacher accessories.

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Get ready, Aldi shoppers! There are so many fantastic new non-food items hitting the store starting this week. The most recent product drops range from adorable outfits and chic shoes to back-to-school necessities and kitchen gadgets worth investing in. What should you grab from the most recent drop of Aldi Finds? Here are the 11 best new Aldi finds hitting shelves mid-July.

1 And Adorable Set for Boys

Why spend top dollar on name-brand kids’ clothes when Aldi sells adorable sets for under $10? This Lily & Dan/L&D Toddler Americana Set for boys is dressy enough for a night out at a country club, but basically as comfortable as pajamas, so they probably won’t put up much of a fight when you try to get them dressed.

2 And, a Preppy Striped Girl’s Set

This little girl’s set is also under $10 but gives Americana vibes. The Lily & Dan/L&D Toddler Americana Set comes in a few patterns, including this blue-and-white horizontal stripe, and it honestly looks like something you would spend five times as much on at stores like Janie & Jack.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Under-$20 Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

3 Super Trendy Sandals

Don’t waste money on designer sandals this far into summer. Choose from a few different styles of the Serra Ladies Fashion Sandal, a trendy style that is cheaper than you would ever think. This beige pair, which is a slide with double-strapped bows, is just $7.99.

4 Back to School Backpacks

Why spend $30, $40, $50 or more on your child’s backpack when you know it will get destroyed before the end of the year? Aldi has so many adorable patterns to choose from this season, including the L&D Premium Kids Backpack, just $16.99 each. Patterns including Butterfly, Checker, Dino, Floral, and Sports.

5 An Easy to Wear T-Shirt Dress

T-shirt dresses are great because they are effortless to wear. Throw it on with sneakers, sandals, or flip flops, and your outfit is complete. This Serra T-Shirt Dress is a steal at $8.99 and comes in a few color options.

6 Preppy Back-to-School Supplies

You can go to Target and get regular highlighters, erasers, pens, and notebooks for your kids, or spend $3.99 on cuter options at Aldi. One example from the new product drop is the Pembrook Highlighters, neatly stacked together and available in a few adorable shapes, including macarons.

7 And, a Gamer Pencil Pouch

Example number two is this $4.99 Pembrook Silicone Pencil Case. This gamer set, shaped like a video game controller, is adorable, but there is also a rainbow version and a super fun, Croc-like one you can stick charms onto.

8 A Cheap Rice Cooker

Ambiamo gadgets are a budget-friendly alternative to name-brands that cost triple as much, and shoppers stand by them. This week, stores are stocking the Ambiano 2 Cup Rice Cooker, which will simplify your rice cooking game. It comes in a few color options, and each is just $14.99.

9 A Scarf for Teacher’s

. There are so many fun items for teachers set to hit stores this week, including the Serra Apple Bandana Teacher Accessory for just $4.99. Whether you are a teacher or are looking for the perfect teacher gift, this collection is all sorts of cute.

10 Pencil Earrings

Also part of the teacher collection are a few pieces of school-inspired jewelry. This set of Serra Pencil Earrings is another fun little gift for your child’s new teacher. I am sure this whole collection will sell out almost as fast as it hits the store.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 And, an Apple Snack Box

Snackle boxes are still all the rage, but Aldi is gaming up. In honor of the upcoming back-to-school season, pick up this Crofton Apple Tower Snackle Box, just $3.99. It is perfect for stashing fruit, snacks, and other items.