Shop 11 new Aldi kitchen finds under $15, from rice cookers to snackle boxes and sipper cups.

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Is your kitchen in need of some love, but you don’t have much money to spend on outfitting it with everything you need to prep, cook, eat, etc.? Head on over to Aldi. The grocery store, which has become an amazing resource for budget-friendly home goods, regularly gets in new items for every room in the house. This week, there are so many new arrivals in the kitchen aisle. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Aldi kitchen finds under $15 hitting shelves this week.

1 A 2-Cup Rice Cooker

Ambiamo gadgets are a budget-friendly alternative to name-brands that cost triple as much. This week, stores are stocking the Ambiano 2 Cup Rice Cooker. It comes in a few color options and each is just $14.99.

2 Mix and Prep Sets

Crofton Blue Gradient Mix & Prep Set is an 8-piece set with everything you need for mixing, prepping, and measuring, including bowls, colander, and measuring cups. The nesting design saves cabinet space, and each item has easy-grip handles for comfortable use.

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3 An Apple Shaped Snackle Box

Snackle boxes are still all the rage, and Aldi keeps dropping cuter and cuter styles. In honor of the upcoming back-to-school season, pick up this Crofton Apple Tower Snackle Box, just $3.99. It is perfect for stashing fruit, snacks, and other items.

4 A Coffee Cup Tower

It looks like a coffee cup, but it’s not! The Crofton Coffee Cup Tower is another snack receptacle that slides open to reveal two separate snack compartments. Get the genius and adorable item for $3.99.

5 Sipper Glass Cups with Lids

There are also new sipper cup designs dropping this week, each just $3.99 for the glass cup, lid, and straq. Two of my favorites are the Crofton Frosted Coffee Glass Cup with Lid and the Crofton Frosted Teacher Glass Cup with back-to-school-inspired designs.

6 And, a Wavy Sipper Glass Cup

There are also some super fun and wavy cups in a few color options. The Crofton Wavy Blue Glass Cup with Lid is just $3.99 and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

7 Food Storage Containers

Whether you meal prep or simply cook a lot and need new containers to keep food fresh, head to Aldi. There are always lots of food storage options. The latest are the Crofton Blue Rectangle Containers and Crofton Green Round Containers, each $12.99.

8 And, These Meal Prep Containers

If you are looking for a more meal-prep-friendly container with divided compartments, Aldi has those, too. The Crofton Blue/Purple 2 Compartment Container is $4.99. Each set comes with a few different colors.

9 Air Fryer Liners

Air fryer liners can help you cook a variety of items in your air fryer more efficiently. These Crofton Flat Silicone Liner Air Fryer Liners come with three different liners for just $6.99. Each is reusable and washable, catches drips and crumbs, and fits popular air fryer sizes.

10 And, a Black Metallic Bakeware Set

The Crofton Black Metallic Bakeware Set is another excellent value-driven item. It comes with a muffin tin and two other bakeware tins perfect for cooking up culinary masterpieces.

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11 And, a Sink Cleaning Set

Get everything you need to clean your sink for just $6.99. The Easy Home Blue Sink Cleaning Set includes a dish-drying mat, a dish brush, and a sink strainer, so you can keep your sink area tidy and clean.