11 Best New Aldi Decor Finds Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the best new Aldi decor finds under $15, from a Pride and Prejudice candle to woven baskets.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Aldi’s Kirkton House line is doing a lot of work this week—lemon coir doormats, a green jacquard table runner, beaded round placemats, a Pride and Prejudice book club candle, and a hanging woven basket set that looks like it belongs on a shelf in a boutique home store. Everything here stays under $15, and only one item on the list surpasses $10. Here are the top eleven Aldi decor finds worth grabbing before they’re gone.

1 8 oz. Glass Candle

Four scent options in one clean glass format—Herbal Oasis, Soak, Whispering Dreams, and Mind & Soul—means there’s something here for most preferences. Whether you love woodsy and fresh or floral and citrusy, this 8-oz glass candle burns evenly and looks polished enough to leave out on a counter or shelf. It’s $4.99.

2 Kirkton House Summer Coir Mat

Even if you change nothing else about your entryway, this lemon print summer coir mat makes a porch feel summer-ready. It has the natural texture that holds up to foot traffic and outdoor conditions better than synthetic alternatives, and you’ll pay just $6.99 for the upgrade.

3 Kirkton House Washable Kitchen Mat

A washable kitchen mat removes the anxiety of spills and stains that comes with most floor textiles in a cooking space. This green floral washable kitchen mat from Kirkton House brings a botanical print to a practical piece that actually survives regular laundering. It’s $7.99.

4 Kirkton House Book Club Candle

This candle is inspired by the classic novel Pride and Prejudice— a perfectly niche home decor find for anyone who has strong feelings about Jane Austen and wants that to be visible from across the room. This Kirkton House Pride and Prejudice book club candle is $7.99 and ideal for a bookshelf or reading nook.

5 Eucalyptus Kirkton House Essential Oil Spray

Eucalyptus essential oil spray is the room refresher that works in a bathroom, a linen closet, or anywhere that benefits from a clean, herbal scent without the commitment of a candle or diffuser. Right now at Alid, it’s $4.99—a quick, easy way to make your space smell as good as it looks.

6 Crofton Icon Drinking Glass

A popsicle-print drinking glass, just in time for the Fourth of July? Perfect. This Crofton popsicle icon drinking glass is $4.99 and an absolute must-have for anyone leaning fully into the summer style.

7 Green JacquardKirkton House Table Runner

This Kirkton House green jacquard table runner brings texture and color to a dining table—modern, eye-catching, and a pretty addition to your tablescape. It’s got a woven quality that reads more expensive than the $9.99 price suggest. It’s also available in blue and white gingham, if you prefer a more traditional summer picnic look.

8 2 Piece Set of Kirkton House Hanging Woven Baskets

One small, one large—this hanging woven basket set gives a wall some dimension and texture without requiring a gallery arrangement or a trip to a specialty home store. These Kirkton House hanging woven baskets are $9.99 for the pair and one of the more visually impactful finds in this week’s drop.

9 Crane Pastel Green Yoga Storage

Yoga mats, blocks, and resistance bands tend to end up piled in a corner by the second week of any fitness routine. This Crane pastel green yoga storage piece keeps everything organized and visible near a workout space without looking like gym equipment. It’s $12.99.

10 Kirkton House 4-Pack Placemat Set

These round beaded placemats in green have a tactile, handcrafted quality that instantly upgrades your table. Sold in a four-pack, they cover a full table setting for only $6.99.

11 Kirkton House Icon Bead Candle

Few scents are more comforting than a freshly baked almond croissant, and Aldi knows it. This Kirkton House croissant bead candle evokes a charming French bakery for just $7.99, making it the most specific—and most charming—scent in this week’s drop.