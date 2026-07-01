11 Best New Aldi Finds Hitting Stores as July Begins

New Aldi Finds for July include cookware, decor, and travel essentials.

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July brings a fresh lineup of new arrivals in the Aldi Finds section. You know the drill: items are only around for one week, so you’ll need to act fast or risk missing out on all the fun. This latest drop includes ceramic cookware, picnic essentials, Lego building kits (yes, you read that right), woven storage accents, and more. See our top 11 picks below.

1 3-Piece Ceramic Frying Pan Set

Upgrade your cookware without blowing your budget with this 3-Piece Ceramic Frying Pan Set for $25. The mini pan is perfect for scrambled eggs, while the medium pan is ideal for quesadillas, grilled sandwiches, and sautéed vegetables. Use the largest pan for fluffy pancakes, seared meats (homemade meatballs, anyone?), and pasta sauces. Best of all, the nesting design makes storage a breeze.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Seasonal Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 Foldable Camping Mat

Spending the long holiday weekend outdoors? Pick up this space-saving Foldable Camping Mat ($15), which provides a soft, cushioned layer between you and the ground. It’s also great for park picnics, beach days, and even backyard playdates.

3 Summer Coir Doormat

For a seasonal decor refresh, display this strawberry printed Summer Coir Doormat ($7) which greets guests with a cheerful “We are berry glad you’re here” message. The natural coir fibers remove moisture and debris from your shoes, helping keep your floors squeaky clean.

4 Handheld Steam Cleaner

If your summer capsule wardrobe is packed with cotton and linen pieces, this Handheld Steam Cleaner ($20) is your secret weapon against wrinkles. It comes with seven attachments, making it just as useful for sanitizing upholstery and cleaning hardwood floors and grout.

5 Minnie Mouse Cooler Bag

Perfect for picnics, beach trips and long drives, the Minnie Mouse Cooler Bag ($15) has a roomy insulated interior, reinforced shoulder straps that fasten together with velcro, a front zippered pocket for valuables, and exterior hooks for attaching a water bottle, blanket, keys or other essentials. It also folds flat for easy storage.

6 Faux Leather Pouf

Give your living room an instant style upgrade with this Faux Leather Pouf ($8). It doubles as extra seating, a footrest, or a side table when topped with a tray.

7 Scalloped Storage Basket

Store spare bathroom linens in this Scalloped Storage Basket ($15), or use it as a decorative trash bin with a liner for easy cleanup. It also works as a stylish planter basket or umbrella holder.

8 Portable Vacuum Cleaner

This Portable Vacuum Cleaner ($25) frees furniture of pet hair and makes quick work of sand and dirt in your car. Its long, narrow nozzle reaches under furniture and into tight spaces, ensuring no spot goes untouched.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Kitchen Finds Under $20.

9 Zipper Pouches

These Zipper Pouches ($3 each) can be used for virtually anything, albeit they’re especially useful for protecting your phone, keys, and wallet from the elements at the beach or pool. They’re also great for keeping essentials organized and within easy reach in your carry-on.

10 Lego Building Kits

Aldi is a treasure trove of Lego building kits for all ages, with options across a range of price points. Some standout sets include:

11 Hanging Woven Baskets

These Hanging Woven Baskets (two for $10) are great for organizing mail, magazines, and craft supplies, or for displaying dried/faux stems. Style them together or use them separately for versatile storage.