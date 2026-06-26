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11 Best New Aldi Home Finds Under $15

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 26, 2026
Fact-Checked
Affordable Aldi home finds for seasonal decor, storage, and everyday use.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 26, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

With inventory rotating weekly, the Aldi‘s Finds section makes restyling your home a fun adventure. This week’s lineup includes air filters, fresh blooms, woven accents, unique decor, and seasonal pieces for under $15. I rounded up the most affordable home finds for summer—add them to your cart before they’re gone.

1
Little Women Book Vase

KIRKTON HOUSE Little Women Book Vase
Aldi

Calling all book lovers! Aldi’s new Book Club collection includes this charming Little Women Book Vase ($10). The ceramic piece doubles as decor and a vessel for fresh or faux florals and greenery, making it a creative way to showcase your love of classic literature.

RELATED: 11 Best Amazon Prime Day Home Decor Finds on Sale This Week.

2
Heavy-Duty Rubber Doormat

KIRKTON HOUSE Green Leaves Structured Doormat - 20" X 36"
Aldi

Available in three designs, the Heavy-Duty Rubber Doormat ($8) measures 20 x 36 inches and is made from fade-resistant material to withstand the summer sun. Its absorbent surface wicks away moisture and humidity, providing a sturdy landing spot as you enter and exit your home.

3
4-Pack Round Woven Placemats

KIRKTON HOUSE Paper Rust Placemat Set - 4pk
Aldi

Add a touch of color to your breakfast nook or dining table with these 4-Pack Round Woven Placemats ($7). Available with a red or green braided border, they feature an easy-to-clean surface that cleans up easily with a damp cloth.

4
Floral Throw Blanket

KIRKTON HOUSE Floral Book Club Plush Throw - 50" X 60"
Aldi

If you’re looking for a summery blanket to cuddle up with on the couch, consider adding this Floral Throw Blanket ($5) to your setup. The soft, plush fabric is machine washable, so you can throw it in the wash with your bed linens.

5
Motion-Sensing LED Light

CASALUX Motion Sensing LED Ceiling Light
Aldi

Instantly illuminate closets, garages, storage sheds, and walk-in pantries with this battery-operated Motion-Sensing LED Light ($10). It comes with all the necessary mounting hardware, including adhesive stripes for a damage-free installation option on walls and ceilings.

6
Ribbed Food Containers

Crofton Light Blue Tinted Bowl Set with Lids
Aldi

Store meals and leftovers in these chic Ribbed Food Containers ($10 each). Their snap-on lids help keep contents fresh, while the stackable design maximizes fridge space. Added bonus: they’re stylish enough to double as serving dishes for parties and gatherings.

7
Allergen Air Filter

DuPont Allergen Air Filter - 16x20x1
Aldi

When was the last time you changed your AC filter? If it’s been a while, swap it out for Aldi’s inexpensive Allergen Air Filter for just $7. The filter is built to trap pollen, dust mites, dander, and mold spores from capsizing your home and irritating your nervous system.

8
Pride & Prejudice Book Candle

KIRKTON HOUSE Pride & Prejudice Book Club Candle
Aldi

If you thought the book-inspired flower vases were unique, wait until you get a load of this Pride & Prejudice Book Candle ($8). After the candle has burned down, the jar gets a second life as a vase, bookend, or display piece.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Outdoor Living Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9
Boho Table Runner

Kirkton House Rusty Boho Table Runner
Aldi

Made from a soft cotton blend, the Boho Table Runner ($10) brings an easy, relaxed base to your tablescape. The red woven design and fringed tassels are a subtle decorative touch.

10
Fresh Florals

Kirkton House Rusty Boho Table Runner
Aldi

Aldi is offering Single-Stem Orchids ($10) and Potted Annuals ($8) for summer. These fresh blooms work as simple decor, add a natural fragrance, and can help brighten your mood by bringing a smile to your face.

11
Sprinkler Splash Pad

Coconut Grove Chameleon Splash Pad
Aldi

For the backyard, I’m grabbing this Sprinkler Splash Pad ($13), which is perfect for hot, sunny days. The hose adapter works with most garden hoses, making setup quick and easy.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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