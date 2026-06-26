11 Best New Aldi Home Finds Under $15

Affordable Aldi home finds for seasonal decor, storage, and everyday use.

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With inventory rotating weekly, the Aldi‘s Finds section makes restyling your home a fun adventure. This week’s lineup includes air filters, fresh blooms, woven accents, unique decor, and seasonal pieces for under $15. I rounded up the most affordable home finds for summer—add them to your cart before they’re gone.

1 Little Women Book Vase

Calling all book lovers! Aldi’s new Book Club collection includes this charming Little Women Book Vase ($10). The ceramic piece doubles as decor and a vessel for fresh or faux florals and greenery, making it a creative way to showcase your love of classic literature.

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2 Heavy-Duty Rubber Doormat

Available in three designs, the Heavy-Duty Rubber Doormat ($8) measures 20 x 36 inches and is made from fade-resistant material to withstand the summer sun. Its absorbent surface wicks away moisture and humidity, providing a sturdy landing spot as you enter and exit your home.

3 4-Pack Round Woven Placemats

Add a touch of color to your breakfast nook or dining table with these 4-Pack Round Woven Placemats ($7). Available with a red or green braided border, they feature an easy-to-clean surface that cleans up easily with a damp cloth.

4 Floral Throw Blanket

If you’re looking for a summery blanket to cuddle up with on the couch, consider adding this Floral Throw Blanket ($5) to your setup. The soft, plush fabric is machine washable, so you can throw it in the wash with your bed linens.

5 Motion-Sensing LED Light

Instantly illuminate closets, garages, storage sheds, and walk-in pantries with this battery-operated Motion-Sensing LED Light ($10). It comes with all the necessary mounting hardware, including adhesive stripes for a damage-free installation option on walls and ceilings.

6 Ribbed Food Containers

Store meals and leftovers in these chic Ribbed Food Containers ($10 each). Their snap-on lids help keep contents fresh, while the stackable design maximizes fridge space. Added bonus: they’re stylish enough to double as serving dishes for parties and gatherings.

7 Allergen Air Filter

When was the last time you changed your AC filter? If it’s been a while, swap it out for Aldi’s inexpensive Allergen Air Filter for just $7. The filter is built to trap pollen, dust mites, dander, and mold spores from capsizing your home and irritating your nervous system.

8 Pride & Prejudice Book Candle

If you thought the book-inspired flower vases were unique, wait until you get a load of this Pride & Prejudice Book Candle ($8). After the candle has burned down, the jar gets a second life as a vase, bookend, or display piece.

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9 Boho Table Runner

Made from a soft cotton blend, the Boho Table Runner ($10) brings an easy, relaxed base to your tablescape. The red woven design and fringed tassels are a subtle decorative touch.

10 Fresh Florals

Aldi is offering Single-Stem Orchids ($10) and Potted Annuals ($8) for summer. These fresh blooms work as simple decor, add a natural fragrance, and can help brighten your mood by bringing a smile to your face.

11 Sprinkler Splash Pad

For the backyard, I’m grabbing this Sprinkler Splash Pad ($13), which is perfect for hot, sunny days. The hose adapter works with most garden hoses, making setup quick and easy.