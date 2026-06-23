11 Best Amazon Prime Day Home Decor Finds on Sale This Week

Amazon home decor finds with savings during Prime Day 2026

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During Amazon‘s Prime Day summer event, shoppers can save up to 60 percent on home decor, including shelf accents, mirrors, area rugs, faux plants, and gallery wall pieces. The sale runs through this Thursday, June 26. However, some deals are only available for a limited time—or while supplies last. In other words, you’ll have to act fast to score big. Here are the 11 best Amazon Prime Day 2026 home decor finds worth snagging.

1 Baroque-Inspired Arched Mirror

Stylish yet functional, the Baroque-Inspired Arched Mirror (on sale for $72) offers a high-end look à la Anthropologie or West Elm, but at a fraction of the price. Shoppers say it’s sturdy and makes a beautiful statement piece, with many noting they receive compliments on its antique-inspired design.

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Transform this Marble Footed Bowl (on sale for $39) into a fruit stand or makeup catchall, or keep it in your entryway as a convenient spot to drop your wallet and keys.

“It’s 1/4 the cost of designer brands and just as good!” said one shopper.

3 Cement Planter Bookends

Enhance your mantle or home library with this chic set of Cement Planter Bookends for just $25 while the deal lasts. The faux mini bouquets add a touch of greenery to your space without the need of having to worry about watering or maintenance.

4 8’x10′ Scalloped Area Rug

With its fun shape and generous coverage, the 8’x10′ Scalloped Area Rug (on sale for $73) is a practical addition to any room. The low-pile weave is water- and stain-resistant and machine washable, while the anti-slip backing provides added protection. The rug is available in seven other sizes, including runner options, to suit your space.

5 Stoneware Vases

On sale for $17, this mounted collection of Stoneware Vases is a total steal. Available in varying colors and heights for added dimension, each vase can display a few fresh buds or faux stems at a time. Together, they make a striking centerpiece or shelf accent.

6 5-Tier Corner Bookshelf

I’ve been eyeing this quirky 5-Tier Corner Bookshelf (on sale for $81) for months. Its wavy shape brings an eclectic touch, while the spacious shelves let you organize books and display trinkets. Plus, its corner design helps maximize your space without making it feel overcrowded.

7 Scalloped Wall Pinboard

Dress up your home office or kitchen with this linen Scalloped Wall Pinboard ($113), a more stylish alternative to a traditional corkboard. It’s great for pinning reminders, to-do lists, photos, invitations, and so on.

8 Candle Lamp Warmer

With adjustable height, this Candle Lamp Warmer (on sale for $13) lets you enjoy the scent of your favorite candle without the risk of an open flame. It’s also dimmable to set the mood and features a timer (pick from four settings) so it automatically “blows out.”

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Fool guests into thinking you’re a green thumb with this real-looking 6-Foot Artificial Dracaena Plant (on sale for $65). You never have to worry about watering, repotting, trimming leaves, or it outgrowing your space.

10 Matted Picture Frames

Highlight your favorite snaps in these Matted Picture Frames (two for $46), featuring an 18″x18″ white frame with an 8″x8″ photo display. They give your wall gallery a polished, professionally styled look.

11 Plaid Blackout Curtains

Made from soft linen, the Plaid Blackout Curtains (on sale for $19) block out harsh sunlight while giving your space a luxe feel. The fabric is machine washable, and the curtain comes in multiple lengths so you can find the right fit.