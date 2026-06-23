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11 Best Amazon Prime Day Home Decor Finds on Sale This Week

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 23, 2026
Fact-Checked
Amazon home decor finds with savings during Prime Day 2026
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 23, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

During Amazon‘s Prime Day summer event, shoppers can save up to 60 percent on home decor, including shelf accents, mirrors, area rugs, faux plants, and gallery wall pieces. The sale runs through this Thursday, June 26. However, some deals are only available for a limited time—or while supplies last. In other words, you’ll have to act fast to score big. Here are the 11 best Amazon Prime Day 2026 home decor finds worth snagging.

1
Baroque-Inspired Arched Mirror

Kate and Laurel Arendahl Traditional Arch Mirror, 19 x 31 , Gold, Baroque Inspired Wall Decor
Amazon

Stylish yet functional, the Baroque-Inspired Arched Mirror (on sale for $72) offers a high-end look à la Anthropologie or West Elm, but at a fraction of the price. Shoppers say it’s sturdy and makes a beautiful statement piece, with many noting they receive compliments on its antique-inspired design.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Summer Decor Finds Under $25.

2
Marble Footed Bowl

Bloomingville Marble Footed Bowl, White
Amazon

Transform this Marble Footed Bowl (on sale for $39) into a fruit stand or makeup catchall, or keep it in your entryway as a convenient spot to drop your wallet and keys.

“It’s 1/4 the cost of designer brands and just as good!” said one shopper.

3
Cement Planter Bookends

Mind Reader Cement Planter Bookends, Desk Decor and Indoor Plants, Set of 2, White
Amazon

Enhance your mantle or home library with this chic set of Cement Planter Bookends for just $25 while the deal lasts. The faux mini bouquets add a touch of greenery to your space without the need of having to worry about watering or maintenance.

4
8’x10′ Scalloped Area Rug

Garvee Scalloped Modern Abstract Area Rug 8x10 Washable Rug for Living Room, Non-Slip Soft Carpet for Bedroom, Scalloped Low-Pile Solid Print Accent Rug for Dining Room Home Office, Beige
Amazon

With its fun shape and generous coverage, the 8’x10′ Scalloped Area Rug (on sale for $73) is a practical addition to any room. The low-pile weave is water- and stain-resistant and machine washable, while the anti-slip backing provides added protection. The rug is available in seven other sizes, including runner options, to suit your space.

5
Stoneware Vases

Creative Co-Op 4 Stoneware Mounted Vases on a Base with Reactive Glaze, Multicolor
Amazon

On sale for $17, this mounted collection of Stoneware Vases is a total steal. Available in varying colors and heights for added dimension, each vase can display a few fresh buds or faux stems at a time. Together, they make a striking centerpiece or shelf accent.

6
5-Tier Corner Bookshelf

LITTLE TREE Small Corner Shelf, Modern 5-Tier Wall Corner Bookshelf, Stylish Bookcase Storage Rack for Small Space, Living Room, Bedroom
Amazon

I’ve been eyeing this quirky 5-Tier Corner Bookshelf (on sale for $81) for months. Its wavy shape brings an eclectic touch, while the spacious shelves let you organize books and display trinkets. Plus, its corner design helps maximize your space without making it feel overcrowded.

7
Scalloped Wall Pinboard

Hogan Framed Scalloped Decorative Wall Pinboard; Black; 24 x 36; Rustic Modern Farmhouse Bulletin Board for Wall Organization and Decorative Displays
Amazon

Dress up your home office or kitchen with this linen Scalloped Wall Pinboard ($113), a more stylish alternative to a traditional corkboard. It’s great for pinning reminders, to-do lists, photos, invitations, and so on.

8
Candle Lamp Warmer

Candle Warmer Lamp,with Timer & Dimmer(3Bulbs),Candle Lamp Warmer Height Adjustable,Gifts for New Home,House Warming Gift,Birthday Gifts for Women/Daughter/Mom/Friend-Black
Amazon

With adjustable height, this Candle Lamp Warmer (on sale for $13) lets you enjoy the scent of your favorite candle without the risk of an open flame. It’s also dimmable to set the mood and features a timer (pick from four settings) so it automatically “blows out.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves Mid-June.

9
6-Foot Artificial Dracaena Plant

Nearly Natural 6ft. Dracaena Silk Plant (Real Touch)
Amazon

Fool guests into thinking you’re a green thumb with this real-looking 6-Foot Artificial Dracaena Plant (on sale for $65). You never have to worry about watering, repotting, trimming leaves, or it outgrowing your space.

10
Matted Picture Frames

MCS Master & Co. Foundry Metal 18x18 Matted Picture Frame with 8x8 Photo Display, Black Vertical & Horizontal Wall Hanging Frame for Photos & Artwork (2-Pack)
Amazon

Highlight your favorite snaps in these Matted Picture Frames (two for $46), featuring an 18″x18″ white frame with an 8″x8″ photo display. They give your wall gallery a polished, professionally styled look.

11
Plaid Blackout Curtains

Elrene Home Fashions Brighton Windowpane Plaid Blackout Window Curtain, Living Room and Bedroom Drape with Rod Pocket Tabs, 52" x 84", Linen, 1 Panel
Amazon

Made from soft linen, the Plaid Blackout Curtains (on sale for $19) block out harsh sunlight while giving your space a luxe feel. The fabric is machine washable, and the curtain comes in multiple lengths so you can find the right fit.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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