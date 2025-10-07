11 Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals You Can Buy Today

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Amazon Prime Day is one of the most highly anticipated sale events of the year—but to the uninitiated, it can feel a bit overwhelming. As a shopping writer, it’s my job to find you the best deals on name-brand products as well as reliable dupes for when those higher-priced items don’t fit the budget. After digging around, I compiled the 11 best Amazon Prime Day deals on kitchen must-haves, including picks from Instant Pot, Cuisinart, Dawn, and Ninja.

1 Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor

This October Prime Day, the Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor is on sale for $224—that’s 30 percent off retail, and you can get it as early as tomorrow. Use it to make hummus, pesto, salsa, dips, pasta sauces, salad dressings, or to chop veggies.

2 Electric Kettle

Score this Electric Kettle for just $21 today and tomorrow. It comes equipped with a stainless steel filter and an automatic shut-off feature. Plus, its slim design is perfect for tiny kitchens with limited counter space.

3 Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray + Refills Bundle

As far as Prime Day deals go, it doesn’t get much better than this dish soap bundle from Dawn. For just $12, you get Dawn’s fan-favorite Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray, as well as three 16-ounce refills. The formula targets stubborn grease and food stains, making cleanup a breeze.

4 Instant Pot 4QT 6-in-1 Mini Air Fryer

With the Instant Pot 4QT 6-in-1 Mini Air Fryer, you can air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and reheat your favorite foods. The appliance is nearly half off, going for $55 right now. It comes in three color ways: rosewater, black, and sea salt.

5 Starbucks 75-Pack K-Cup Pods

Available in over 25 flavors (both regular and seasonal), the Starbucks 75-Pack K-Cup Pods for $38 is a great deal for Keurig owners. Plus, the grounds are compostable.

6 Vitamix 5200 Blender

The Vitamix 5200 Blender isn’t only ideal for making smoothies, but sauces and ice cream, too. It comes with a 64-ounce container with stainless steel blades for sharp precision, ten speed levels, high performance motor, and a 3.5-foot cord. Even with 26 percent off, it’s a splurge at $350, but this is a kitchen appliance you’ll have forever.

7 Cuisinart Single-Serve Coffee Maker + Coffee Grinder

Upgrade your coffee bar with this Single-Serve Coffee Maker + Coffee Grinder from Cuisinart for $120 (originally $190). The grinder allows you to use your own beans for a more authentic barista experience. However, if you’re feeling lazy, the machine is also equipped with a standard pod brewer.

8 Chicken Shredder

Making chicken noodle soup? Have a hankering for chicken salad or chicken nachos? Cut your prep time in half with this savvy Chicken Shredder. The $16 tool shreds whole chicken pieces in seconds with a simple left-to-right twist. Join the more than 20,000 Amazon shoppers who’ve nabbed one in the past month.

9 Electric Can Opener

In the same breath, grab this Electric Can Opener for $24 (or 40 percent off). Unlike other tools, this opener leaves behind a smooth edge to prevent accidental nicks and cuts.

10 Ninja 12-Piece Knife Block with Built-In Sharpener

I’ve had my eyes set on this Ninja 12-Piece Knife Block with Built-In Sharpener for a long time, and now that it’s on sale for $180, I’m adding it to my virtual cart.

“The quality and durability are top-notch, and they feel well-balanced and comfortable to use,” says one shopper. “Whether I’m chopping veggies or slicing meat, these knives handle everything effortlessly.”

11 4-in-1 Vegetable Chopper

Get perfectly chopped ingredients in 30 seconds or less with the 4-in-1 Vegetable Chopper, which includes a fine dicer, medium dicer, ribbon blade, and a spiral blade. Amazon discounted it by 50 percent during its Prime Day sale for $25.