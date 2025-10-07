11 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Fall’s Coziest Finds

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing! The event is only live today and tomorrow, so shoppers have a very limited time to score big-ticket items at bargain prices. One category that’s quickly selling out is Cozy Home Finds, which features heated blankets, plush robes, cooling comforters, throw pillows, and much more. We found huge discounts from brands like Bedsure, Breescape, NY Threads, and Snuggle Snac. Shop our 11 top picks below.

1 Bedsure GentleSoft Blanket

This best-selling GentleSoft Blanket from Bedsure is luxuriously soft and perfect for adding a touch of warmth and coziness to any space—but don’t just take our word for it. More than 10,000 shoppers have picked up this fleece throw in the past month. Choose from 29 colors, starting as cheap as $18.

2 NY Threads Plush Robe with Hood

Over 37,00 Amazon shoppers have awarded this Plush Robe with Hood a five-star rating, including one person who said “it engulfs you in a cloud of softness, relaxing you to the point of sleep.” It has deep pockets and an adjustable waist belt. And it’s currently only $19.

3 Fuzzy Fleece Socks

Look up cozy in the dictionary and you’ll find these Fuzzy Fleece Socks. The five-pack is on sale for just $9 this Prime Day.

4 Machine Washable Heated Blanket

This Machine-Washable Heated Blanket features five heat settings (reaching up to 112 degrees Fahrenheit) and a built-in overheating function. Additionally, it has a self-timer that automatically turns off the blanket after three hours of use for safety purposes. And it’s on sale for $30.

5 Breescape Cooling Comforter

Using the brand’s advanced BlendTek technology, this moisture-wicking Cooling Comforter has a “breathable” side that encourages continuous airflow and a “cool” side that has a long-lasting cooling effect. The reversible comforter is available in sizes twin through king and in five stylish colors. A 30-percent-off queen comforter is $126.

6 Breescape Cooling Sheet Set

Calling all hot sleepers! Take your bedding revamp one step further with a set of Cooling Sheets. According to Breescape, the sheets are made with BlendTek instant-cool fibers that are 3.1x cooler to the touch than bamboo rayon. They’re also 30 percent off for Prime Day, so a queen-sized sheet set is $112.

“These sheets are smooth, breathable, and definitely help regulate temperature. I used to wake up drenched, but now I actually stay comfortable through the night,” says a five-star reviewer.

7 Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers

Made with high-density memory foam, these Fuzzy Slippers feel like you’re walking on cloud nine. Wear them around the house or style them with leggings and an oversized sweatshirt if you’re running to grab coffee. Snag a pair while they’re 61 percent off and just $14!

8 Snuggle Sac Reversible Knit Blanket

Available in 19 prints and five sizes, this Snuggle Sac Reversible Knit Blanket will put you right to sleep. “Perfect for bringing some autumn cheer to your space or for curling up with a good book,” says one shopper. Right now, you can get it for $25.

9 Great Bay Home Jersey Knit Sheet Set

Swap your normal sheets for a cozier set this fall and winter, such as the Jersey Knit Sheet Set from Great Bay Home. They’re soft, extra warm, wrinkle-resistant, and the perfect chilly weather companion. A queen set is marked down to $50 for Prime Day.

10 Bedsure Cotton Duvet Cover Set

Included in this Cotton Duvet Cover Set is a prewashed duvet cover that has a similar textured appearance to linen, as well as matching pillow shams. The cover is equipped with eight corner ties and a zip closure to keep your down comforter steady in place. For better drape, Bedsure suggests sizing up. The set comes in 31 colors; a queen is on sale for $50.

11 Decorative Linen Fringe Throw Pillow Covers

New bedding and throw blankets call for fun accent pillows. This set of two Decorative Linen Fringe Pillow Covers will blend into any aesthetic and can be used in both the living room and bedroom. Grab the set during Prime Day for $26.