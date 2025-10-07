10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals, According to a Shopping Editor

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When you spend most of your days online shopping for a living, things can start to blend together. But as a die-hard Amazon shopper, I can tell you that certain products are worth the hype—and many of them are majorly on sale right now. Including Lululemon dupes, non-toxic cookware, redness-reducing face masks, and even a bidet, here are the best Amazon Prime Day Deals I’m adding to my cart today.

1 Automet Half Zip Cropped Pullover Fleece Hoodie

This Automet Half Zip Cropped Pullover Fleece Hoodie is a well-known Lululemon dupe. However, the name-brand retails for $128, while the near-identical one on Amazon currently starts as low as $20, depending on color (of which there are nearly 40).

I got this sweatshirt last year, and after countless wears and washes (it’s truly one of my favorite pieces), it looks as good as new. Now, I just have to decide what other color I want!

2 TUSHY Spa 3.0 Bidet Attachment

A bidet is one of those things you don’t realize you’re missing until you try it. In America, most of us can’t outfit our bathrooms with an entirely separate toilet, so we turn to bidet attachments—and the most trusted brand in the game is TUSHY.

Now, you can get the uber-popular TUSHY Spa 3.0 Bidet Attachment for $99, a savings of $50. This version lets you adjust the water pressure, as well as the temperature of the water from warm to cool. And don’t be intimidated: It takes only 10 minutes to set up!

3 Laura Geller Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation

I recently read a rave review about Laura Geller’s Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation, specifically that it helps hide redness from rosacea. And let me tell you, it really does! I hate wearing foundation, and this lightweight powder ends up looking just as smooth and finished as a liquid product. It’s only $21 right now, a whopping 44 percent off.

4 Mediheal Madecassoside Sheet Masks

Speaking of rosacea, these Mediheal Madecassoside Sheet Masks help to calm redness-prone skin and leave your face plump with moisture—two things I can really use as we head into colder weather. Best of all, they’re currently 30 percent off, so a 10-pack is just $14.

If you’re on the fence about these, read some of the glowing reviews, which include countless customers saying how the masks help with acne.

“I cannot resist buying these again and again. I usually [keep] them in my fridge and use them whenever I want to give my skin some extra care,” shared one happy shopper.

“I have used most of Mediheal masks and the Madecassoside one is one of my favorites! I can feel the instant hydration from one and with continuous use it has helped with the sun damage and hormonal changes my skin goes through,” wrote another.

Someone even uses them on their neck and hands, too.

5 Cuisinart FusionPlus Nonstick Skillet Set

I’ve been on a mission to find good-quality, non-toxic cookware. I tried the famous Caraway pans, and couldn’t have been more disappointed. And it feels like I’ve ordered and returned almost every option on Amazon.

However, I have high hopes for this brand-new Cuisinart FusionPlus Nonstick Skillet Set—currently $95 (27 percent off), which is significantly cheaper than other non-toxic pans.

As Cuisinart shared in an email, the brand’s PURELYSEAR Ceramic Nonstick technology “is PFAS-free, toxin-free, and high-heat capable.” The products also feature an ArmorGuard interior to resist scratches, and they’re dishwasher-safe.

6 Colorfulkoala Women’s High-Waisted Yoga Pants

I’m a huge fan of Lululemon leggings, but as much as I love them, they’re a bit cost-prohibitive. Therefore, I’ve tried every dupe and trendy legging out there. But the only one to match the fit and feel of Lululemon is the Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Yoga Pant.

On sale for just $19 ($80 cheaper than Lulu), these leggings are buttery soft and stay put, whether I’m riding my Peloton bike or doing yoga. They’re also available in more than 20 colors and have a convenient phone pocket.

7 Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

I’ve had my Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven for years, and it’s my favorite piece of cookware. It distributes heat evenly, cleans up easily, and looks gorgeous sitting on my stove (I have the lagoon color, which is a tad darker and richer in real life).

It doesn’t go on sale that often, so I’m jumping at the $78 deal (22 percent off) and buying the Dutch oven for my brother’s girlfriend for Christmas.

8 REST Evercool Cooling Comforter

Finding the right comforter for my bed is a challenge. I’m a hot sleeper, so I need something nice and cool. However, I have two cats that love to snuggle up with me and my husband, so I also need a bedspread that’s machine-washable and won’t get caked in cat hair.

The REST Evercool Cooling Comforter checks all these boxes and then some, and it’s currently 30 percent off, ringing up at $174.

For three years running, this comforter has received Good Housekeeping’s “Best Bedding Award.” The product description explains, “Thanks to its high quality, proprietary cooling fabric, the fabric offers a cool-to-touch sensation that’s lab rated as 2x cooler than silk.” It’s also anti-pilling, anti-snagging, stain-resistant, and hair-resistant.

9 Dr. Scholl’s Women’s Time Off Sneaker

I pretty much live in cute white sneakers, but too often, I go for cheap shoes that don’t support my feet. So, I simply can’t resist adding these $42 Time Off Sneakers to my cart. After all, when do you find a pair of Dr. Scholl’s kicks for 58 percent off?

“Wore them instead of my running shoes for walking 15 miles downtown because they are comfy!” wrote one satisfied shopper.

“I read the reviews and knew I needed a sneaker that would be comfortable while I walked thru Europe. I took bandaids in case I got a blister. None were used!” shared another. “Wore these sneakers 7-9 miles a day and I had no blisters… I can not believe how good these were.”

10 L’ANGE HAIR Le Volume 2-in-1 Titanium Blow Dryer Brush

I’ve had my eye on this L’ANGE HAIR Le Volume 2-in-1 Titanium Blow Dryer Brush for quite a while, because I absolutely loathe blow-drying my hair. It takes forever, and I’m just standing there, getting hot while my arm gets tired. (I know, such problems!) And then, since I’m not adept with the blow dryer, I end up needing to straighten my hair since it’s all over the place.

I can only imagine this product—marked down 30 percent to $48—will be a total game changer for me.

“Say goodbye to flat, lifeless hair with Le Volume, the 2-in-1 styling tool that combines a high-performance hair dryer with a style-sculpting round brush. Get smooth, bouncy blowouts full of body and lift—all from the comfort of home,” reads the product description.