11 Best New Target Summer Decor Finds Under $25

Affordable Target summer decor finds for every room this season.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I don’t know about you, but I can easily spend an entire afternoon wandering around Target—the home decor section is that good. The only issue is, monthly redecorating projects aren’t in the budget. But fortunately, Target is packed with throw pillows, faux greenery, stylish table accents, curtains, and more decor finds that ring in under $25 for the summer season. Shop my top 11 picks below.

1 “Hello” Stripe Border Coir Doormat

Starting with the outside of your home, set the scene with this cheerful “Hello” Stripe Border Coir Doormat ($13). It’s a Target bestseller that has racked up hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Decor Finds Hitting Shelves Mid-June.

Tabletop Olive Leaf Arrangement

Tired of replenishing your flower vase every week? Swap in this faux Tabletop Olive Leaf Arrangement ($22), which brings the look of fresh greenery without the need for water, sunlight, or upkeep.

3 Cotton Flax-Woven Striped Throw Pillow

Dress up your living room space or bedroom with this luxe-looking Cotton Flax-Woven Striped Throw Pillow ($20). The cushion has a textured appearance and subtle coloring that blends effortlessly with your current setup.

4 Ribbed Glass Wall Plug-In Wax Warmer

This 2-in-1 Ribbed Glass Wall Plug-In Wax Warmer ($13) functions as both a nightlight and flameless candle.

“Works great, was looking for an alternative to the scent plug-ins from other brands that we now know are so toxic. I use the Target brand wax melts and love that I can mix scents!” raved one shopper.

5 Marble Catchall Tray

The fluted design of this natural Marble Catchall Tray ($18) has the look of high-end pieces you’d find at Pottery Barn or West Elm. Use it to store spare change, keys, and purse essentials.

6 Wood Letterboard Set

Whether you’re making a sign for your coffee bar or putting together a photo-ready display, the Wood Letterboard Set ($12) has plenty of uses to it. The set includes 1888 white letters, symbols, and numbers.

7 Low-Profile Kitchen Runner

I’m not necessarily a huge fan of rugs in the kitchen; however, this Low-Profile Kitchen Runner ($24) is a practical compromise. Its low-pile weave doesn’t trap moisture or food crumbs, and the oatmeal striped design is soft and understated.

8 Summer Photography Wall Art

Bring a happy, carefree feel to your space with Summer Photography Wall Art ($10 for six prints). The prints come in a mix of vertical and horizontal sizes, adding depth and dimensions to your gallery wall.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Home Finds Under $10 in June.

9 Gingham Pleated Lamp Shade

Made from cotton-blend fabric, the Gingham Pleated Lamp Shade ($20) features a drum shape that complements most round and cylindrical bases. It’s the perfect touch of rustic farmhouse style without feeling overdone.

10 Natural Woven Tiered Tray Organizer

More than 1,000 shoppers have picked up this Natural Woven Tiered Tray Organizer ($20) in the past month. Both stylish and functional, the two-tiered shelf is ideal for corralling bathroom counter items and kitchen basics.

11 Light-Filtering Boho Curtain Panel

The Light-Filtering Boho Curtain Panel ($20) provides “moderate privacy and soft light,” while its refined design adds subtle flair without becoming the focal point of the room. Plus, the cotton fabric is machine washable for easy maintenance.