11 Best New Aldi Finds Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop 11 new Aldi finds under $15 this week, from Anthro-inspired icon glasses to novel pet beds.

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If you aren’t shopping for non-food and drink items at Aldi, you are majorly missing out. Not just a grocery store, Aldi is home to some of the best deals on everything from home decor and furniture to clothing and small appliances. Every week, the store drops a ton of new arrivals in every category, and you never know what you might find. The best part is that most items are under $15. What can you get this week on a budget? Here are the 11 best new Aldi finds under $15 this week.

1 The Most Adorable Icon Glasses

Every store has its version of the Anthropologie Icon Glasses, offering dupes for significantly less than the bougie boho store. But only Aldi is home to the $4.99 Crofton Icon Drinking Glass, which will be available in so many adorable patterns, including the croissant, bee, cherry, ladybug, lemon, and popsicle. There is also a candle version for $7.99.

2 Quick Dry Khaki Shorts

There are lots of great clothing deals at Aldi this week, starting with the men’s Khaki Shorts. The quick-dry style is available in several colors, including dark grey, khaki, and navy blue. They are available in cargo and chino styles; each pair is just $9.99.

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3 Alo-Looking Cropped Yoga Tops

I am also loving the Alo-inspired yoga clothes dropping this week. The Crane Yoga Top Beet is a long-sleeved wrap shirt in a breathable fabric that has thumb holes perfect for your yoga practice. There is another black Crane Yoga Top that doesn’t wrap. Each is $9.99.

4 A Fitness Bag

The $ 9.99 LIVE IN STYLE Fitness Carryall is another new arrival that gym-goers and exercisers should consider adding to their carts. It is the perfect fitness organizer with pockets for everything, from your phone and water bottle to fitness items.

5 Colorful Organizing Buckets

Aldi also has many amazing items to help organize a playroom or kids’ room. The Crane Rope-Handled Tubs, available in an assortment of colors, including blue, pink, and orange, are just $6.99 and make a perfect way to keep toys stashed and organized. They hold up to 50 pounds.

6 Blackout Curtains

If you are looking for window treatments on a tight budget, head to Adli. The KIRKTON HOUSE 4pc Blackout Curtain Set is just $14.99. It comes in three colors, with each set consisting of four pieces, two blackout panels and two sheer panels, each with a rod pocket for easy hanging.

7 New Doormat Styles

Every season, Aldi drops new doormat styles and patterns. You aren’t going to find a better deal on them. The latest drop includes this KIRKTON HOUSE 18″ x 30″ Sculptures Doormat – Floral, just $6.99. It is easy to clean; just shake, sweep, or vacuum.

8 A Cold Brew Coffee or Tea Maker

Aldi is also famous for its shockingly affordable kitchen gadgets, ranging from air fryers and slow cookers to coffee machines. The Crofton Cold Brew Coffee or Tea Maker is just $9.99 and will help you make a refreshing cold brew in the comfort of your own home.

9 The New Book Club Collection

The new “book club” collection is honestly so adorable. There are so many items, including stickers, bookmarks, tote bags, and more, to satisfy book lovers. My favorite item from the collection? The KIRKTON HOUSE Book Vase Little Women and KIRKTON HOUSE Book Vase Pride & Prejudice. Each is just $9.99.

10 Outdoor Water Play Items

Another category in this week’s Aldi Upcoming Finds is outdoor water play. Have fun in the sun and make a splash with a few new items for $12.99, including the Coconut Grove Chameleon Splash Pad and the Coconut Grove Snake Sprinkler. They will be loved by all the kids and the young at heart.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 And, the Most Adorable Pet Beds

Aldi always has the best assortment of pet-centric items, including dog toys, accessories, and scratching posts. I can’t believe how adorable the new Heart to Tail Novelty Pet Bed collection is. Choose from Banana, Fish, Honey Pot, and Hot Dog designs, each just $14.99.