11 Best New Aldi Seasonal Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the best new Aldi seasonal finds this week, from a toile lazy Susan to an evaporative air cooler.

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This week, Aldi’s seasonal section will make you forget you came in for groceries, and may even inspire some haul videos before the shelves sell out. Yes, you’ll find summer-food favorites, like Vita Coco frosted lemonade coconut milk for just $2.49. But you’ll also want to fill your cart with non-perishable summer essentials: a pretty, toile serving platter, a strawberry-shaped snackle box, swim rings for the pool, and everything you need to stay cool in the heat. Here are eleven finds worth tracking down before the week is out.

1 Vita Coco Treats Frosted Lemonade Coconut Milk Beverage—16.9 oz

Frosted lemonade? Very summer. Coconut milk? Even moreso. This Vita Coco Treats frosted lemonade coconut milk drink combines those two flavors, taking you to unexpected new heights of refreshment. It’s $2.49, and well worth having on-hand when friends come to visit you on the porch or patio.

2 Crofton Lazy Susan Serving Platter with Lid—Toile

A lidded lazy Susan serving platter is the entertaining piece that solves three problems at once—it rotates for easy access, covers food between servings, and looks pretty on a table as a centerpiece. This one from Crofton is $24.99 and the most impressive find in this week’s drop.

3 Crofton 2-Pack Oven Mitts—Gingham

Gingham is the ultimate summertime print—the stuff of picnic blankets, pie cloths, and breezy dresses. Apply that to oven mitts, and you’ve got a perfect cottage core moment rather than a household chore. $4.99 for the set, these Crofton gingham oven mitts coordinate with the flour sack towels below.

4 Crofton 3-Pack Flour Sack Towels

Star-printed flour sack towels are the Independence Day kitchen textile that works through the whole summer without feeling themed into a corner. You’ll spend $4.99 for three towels that dry faster and absorb better than their terry cloth alternatives.

5 Ambiano Tabletop Bladeless Fan

A bladeless fan moves air without exposed blades. That makes it safer around children and pets, quieter in operation, and considerably more interesting to look at than a standard desk fan. This Ambiano tabletop bladeless fan is $24.99 and worth the purchase for your bedroom or office.

6 Crofton Pink Strawberry Snackle Box

The snackle box has been having its moment, and Aldi’s pink strawberry version is especially charming. Each compartment holds a different snack, the lid closes securely, and the whole thing goes in a bag, a cooler, or a beach tote without complaint. This Crofton pink strawberry snackle box is $3.99.

7 Crofton Americana Star Popsicle Mold

Popsicles scream summer, and these star-shaped popsicle molds from Crofton Americana are especially on-theme for the Fourth of July. For $2.99, you’ll turn juice, yogurt, or lemonade into a seasonal treat that costs less than a box of store-bought popsicles.

8 Ambiano Portable Evaporative Air Cooler

An evaporative air cooler uses water and airflow to lower the temperature of a room, meaning it works without refrigerant and costs significantly less to run than a standard air conditioner. This Ambiano portable evaporative air cooler is $49.99 and the summer appliance that makes a room without central air livable through July and August.

9 Crofton 4-Set Assorted Color Food Storage Containers

Four food storage containers in assorted colors for $4.99? That makes meal prep, lunch packing, and leftover management a cinch. These Crofton assorted color food storage containers are the find worth grabbing two sets of while they’re available, and perfect for summer picnics.

10 Coconut Grove Kids Swim Ring—Shark

A shark swim ring for $3.99? That’s a pretty good reason to go swimming. This Coconut Grove kids shark swim ring is cute, fun, and functional—a great way to stay cool in the pool when temperatures spike.

11 Intex Scallop Mini Pool—Teal

And, if you don’t plan on leaving home, a scallop-edged mini pool could be the answer. It makes a great backyard water feature for small children, dogs, and adults who want to keep their feet cool while chatting. This Intex scallop mini pool in teal is $13.99. Set it up in fifteen minutes, fill it with water, and let summer begin.