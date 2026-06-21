11 Best New Aldi Finds Under $10 This Week

Shop the best new Aldi finds under $10 this week, from a fiddle leaf fig to a cold brew maker.

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If you shop at Aldi for the thrill of the deal, right now is the time to go. This week’s lineup covers a little bit of everything: a fiddle leaf fig for under $9, a Toy Story action figure, and a cold brew maker that handles both coffee and tea. None of it breaks $10, which makes the whole list an easy impulse buy that won’t kill your grocery budget. Here are eleven finds worth grabbing this week.

1 Crofton Icon Drinking Glass

A croissant print brings a little whimsy to an otherwise standard drinking glass, the kind of detail that makes morning coffee feel slightly more fun. This Crofton icon drinking glass is $4.99 and an easy match for a kitchen that leans toward playful prints (you’ll also find ladybugs, bees, pretzels, stars, and more).

2 Live in Style Fitness Carryall

A dedicated gym bag keeps workout clothes, shoes, and accessories separate from everything else in a car or closet. This Live in Style fitness carryall in lilac is $9.99 and roomy enough for a quick gym trip or a weekend bag in a pinch.

3 Adventuridge Mini Lantern

A compact lantern is useful well beyond camping trips—power outages, late nights on the porch, or just extra light when setting up for an evening outside. This Adventuridge mini lantern in blue is $6.99 and small enough to toss in a bag without a second thought.

4 Toy Story All-Star Action Figure

Toy Story still has staying power with kids, and an all-star action figure is the kind of gift that elicits immediate excitement rather than a polite ‘thanks.’ This Toy Story all-star action figure is $9.99—a steal, given the popularity of the franchise.

5 Kirkton House 30×60 Beach Towel

This summer is all about long days at the beach, but you’ll want to be prepared. This 30×60 towel is sized for actual lounging rather than a quick dry-off, and the sun print fits right into the seasonal motif. This Kirkton House beach towel in sun is $5.99.

6 Ambiano 3-in-1 Mini Fan

A 3-in-1 design means this fan adjusts to whatever setup makes sense: handheld, desk, or clipped onto something nearby. This Ambiano 3-in-1 mini fan in blue is $9.99 and a solid option for staying cool on the go this summer.

7 Crofton 12-Pack Reusable Paper Towels

Reusable paper towels cut down on waste while still handling spills and quick cleanups like the disposable kind. This Crofton 12-pack of reusable paper towels in a fruit print is $6.99 and washable for repeated use.

8 Kirkton House Americana Napkins in Blue Gingham

Blue gingham napkins are ideal for a Fourth of July table setting or any casual summer gathering. This Kirkton House Americana napkin set is just $2.49, making it one of the more affordable finds on this list.

9 Crofton Cold Brew Coffee or Tea Maker

This Crofton cold brew coffee or tea maker handles both cold brew coffee and tea, which means one device covers two different morning routines. At $9.99, it’s a smart pickup before the weather heats up further.

10 6″ Fiddle Leaf Fig

Fiddle leaf figs are popular for a reason, and finding one at this size for under $10 is a genuinely good deal. This 6-inch fiddle leaf fig is $8.99 and an easy way to add some greenery to a room without requiring much maintenance.

11 Bendon Color Activity Set

A coloring and activity set built around your kid’s favorite character is an easy way to fill a quiet afternoon. This Bendon color activity set is $9.99, and comes in a range of fun themes: Stitch, Hello Kitty, Toy Story, Disney Princess, and Spiderman.