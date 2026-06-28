11 Best New Aldi Finds Under $10 Hitting Shelves Now

Shop the best new Aldi finds under $10, from pool floats to a poetry book vase.

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Aldi is known for great deals on everyday groceries, but the Finds aisle adds an x-factor worth building your next trip around. This week’s lineup covers a lot of ground, mixing home decor, pool floats, beauty essentials, and a few fun pet and kid-friendly picks. Whether it’s freshening up a bookshelf or stocking up for a pool day, there’s something useful in this batch for everyone. Here are eleven finds worth grabbing this week—all for under $10.

1 Kirkton House Book Vasel

This vase is shaped like a book of poetry, giving it a literary charm that works well on a shelf or side table. The Kirkton House book vase holds flowers nicely while doubling as a standalone decor piece even when empty. It’s $9.99.

2 H2OGO Sit N Float

This H2OGO sit n float gives pool time some real comfort, with a design that keeps you elevated and stable in the water. Pretty in orange and pink, it’s a colorful option for lounging during a hot day. It’s $7.99.

3 Lacura Overnight Lip Mask

An overnight lip mask helps repair dry, cracked lips while you sleep, with a berry scent that makes the routine feel a little more like self-care. This Lacura overnight lip mask absorbs well without feeling sticky or heavy. At $5.49, it’s an easy way to complete a nightly skincare routine.

4 Heart to Tail Floating Dog Toy

This floating dog toy is shaped like a sea horse and built to handle pool or lake play without sinking—perfect for the pooch who loves to swim. The Heart to Tail sea horse floating toy is $4.99 and sturdy enough for fetch and chew sessions alike.

5 Kirkton House 20×36 Structured Doormat

A structured doormat holds its shape well, which helps it actually scrape dirt and debris off shoes. This Kirkton House leaves doormat in green measures 20×36 inches, giving it solid coverage at an entryway. It’s $7.99.

6 Adventuridge 40 Oz Sip Your Way Bottle

A 40-ounce bottle means fewer refills throughout the day, which is especially useful during the hotter months. This Adventuridge Sip Your Way bottle in blue is built for easy sipping on the go. It’s $9.99.

7 12-Stem Bouquet of Roses

Coming home from the grocery store with a pretty flower arrangement makes the whole day better—especially when you haven’t blown the day’s budget on your bouquet. This pretty bunch pairs well with larger blooms or stands nicely on its own for a reasonable $6.99.

8 5″ Easy Orchid

And because flowers are always the right answer, this compact orchid is another low-maintenance way to add some greenery and color to a room. The 5-inch easy orchid is sized well for a windowsill, desk, or small side table. It’s $9.99.

9 H2OGO Lounge with Pillow

A built-in pillow makes this pool lounge noticeably more comfortable than standard inflatable floats. The H2OGO lounge with pillow in pink gives full back support for longer stretches of relaxing in the water for just $7.99.

10 Live in Style Tote

This tote bag is designed with coffee fans in mind, making it a fun grab for anyone heading to the nearest cafe. The Live in Style Coffee Addict tote has enough room for a book, a journal, and the essentials—plus it’s cheap at $4.99.

11 Crane Playground Ball—Crab

Summer is all about grabbing the kids and a ball for a quick pick-up game of whatever comes to mind first. This crab-themed playground ball brings some seasonal fun to backyard games or trips to the park. It’s also durable enough for regular outdoor play at $4.99.