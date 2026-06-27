11 Best New Aldi Kitchen Deals Under $10

Shop the best new Aldi kitchen finds under $10, from a cold brew maker to embossed wine glasses.

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Summer entertaining gets a lot easier with a few good kitchen finds in the mix, and Aldi’s latest lineup has plenty to work with. This week’s drop leans into warm-weather essentials—ice containers, drinkware, and outdoor-ready serving pieces—while still covering everyday basics like oven mitts and storage containers. Everything here is under $10, which makes it easy to stock up on everything your kitchen needs.

1 Crofton Ice Box Assortment

A multi-use ice box means you can make several kinds of ice for a range of occasions at once. Practical at $6.99, this Crofton ice box in green has you covered for all your summer beverage cooling needs.

2 3-Pack of Easy Home Reusable Ice Pack

Reusable ice packs cut down on the mess of melting ice cubes while still keeping things cold for hours. This 3-pack of mermaid-shaped ice packs adds a fun design that kids will actually want in their lunch bags for just $3.99.

3 Crofton Cold Brew Coffee or Tea Maker

This Crofton cold brew coffee or tea maker handles both coffee and tea, which means one device covers two very different morning routines. It comes in a sleek silver finish that fits in nicely on most counters. It’s $9.99 and a smart pickup before the summer heat really sets in.

4 Crofton Oval Serving Platter

A toile pattern gives this serving platter a classic, slightly vintage look that stands out from typical plain white serveware. The Crofton oval serving platter is sized well for appetizers, desserts, or a charcuterie spread, and only costs $7.99.

5 Crofton Embossed Drinkware Set2

These pretty wine glasses have an embossed texture and warm amber tint that gives them a more elevated look than standard clear glassware. The Crofton embossed wine glass set works well for everyday use or for setting a nicer table when guests come over. It’s $9.99 for the set.

6 Bluey Flipit Plate

Bluey remains a favorite with younger kids (and their parents), and a printed plate built around the character makes mealtime a little more exciting. This Zak Bluey flipit plate is $4.99 and an easy way to make dinner less of a battle.

7 Crofton 2-Pack Oven Mitts

A classic pattern—blue and white stripes—gives these Crofton oven mitts a cheerful look that beats the plain solid-color versions most kitchens default to. They provide enough coverage and grip for handling hot pans safely, and at $4.99 for the pair, they’re well worth the price.

8 Crofton Fruit-Themed Reusable Straws

Reusable straws cut down on single-use plastic, and this set leans into a playful fruit theme that makes drinks a little more fun. Crofton reusable straws work well for smoothies, iced coffee, or summer cocktails. They’re $3.99 and an easy eco-friendly swap.

9 Crofton Decorative Straw Toppers

These sun-shaped straw toppers add a small decorative touch to drinks at a party or backyard gathering. They slide right onto standard straws for an instant upgrade, making them a fun, low-cost way to dress up summer drinks at just $3.99.

10 Crofton Divided BBQ Snackle Box

A divided snackle box keeps different snacks separated and organized, which is ideal for cookouts or road trips. These are $3.99 and a genuinely useful pick for summer outings or everyday meal prep).

11 Boulder Utility Foil Pan with Lid

Foil pans with lids make cooking and storing food for a crowd far simpler, especially for casseroles or grilled sides. This 2-pack of Boulder utility foil pans comes with secure lids that make transporting food to a potluck or cookout easy. At $3.85, it’s a practical, no-fuss kitchen staple.