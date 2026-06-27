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11 Best New Aldi Kitchen Deals Under $10

Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
June 27, 2026
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Shop the best new Aldi kitchen finds under $10, from a cold brew maker to embossed wine glasses.
Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
June 27, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Summer entertaining gets a lot easier with a few good kitchen finds in the mix, and Aldi’s latest lineup has plenty to work with. This week’s drop leans into warm-weather essentials—ice containers, drinkware, and outdoor-ready serving pieces—while still covering everyday basics like oven mitts and storage containers. Everything here is under $10, which makes it easy to stock up on everything your kitchen needs.

1
Crofton Ice Box Assortment

Crofton Ice Box Assortment - Ice Box, Green
Aldi

A multi-use ice box means you can make several kinds of ice for a range of occasions at once. Practical at $6.99, this Crofton ice box in green has you covered for all your summer beverage cooling needs.

2
3-Pack of Easy Home Reusable Ice Pack

Easy Home Reusable Ice Pack - Mermaid, 3 Pack
Aldi

Reusable ice packs cut down on the mess of melting ice cubes while still keeping things cold for hours. This 3-pack of mermaid-shaped ice packs adds a fun design that kids will actually want in their lunch bags for just $3.99.

3
Crofton Cold Brew Coffee or Tea Maker

Crofton Cold Brew Coffee or Tea Maker - Cold Brew/Tea Maker silver
Aldi

This Crofton cold brew coffee or tea maker handles both coffee and tea, which means one device covers two very different morning routines. It comes in a sleek silver finish that fits in nicely on most counters. It’s $9.99 and a smart pickup before the summer heat really sets in.

4
Crofton Oval Serving Platter

Crofton Oval Serving Platter - Toile
Aldi

A toile pattern gives this serving platter a classic, slightly vintage look that stands out from typical plain white serveware. The Crofton oval serving platter is sized well for appetizers, desserts, or a charcuterie spread, and only costs $7.99.

5
Crofton Embossed Drinkware Set2

CROFTON Embossed Drinkware Set - Wine Glasses, Amber
Aldi

These pretty wine glasses have an embossed texture and warm amber tint that gives them a more elevated look than standard clear glassware. The Crofton embossed wine glass set works well for everyday use or for setting a nicer table when guests come over. It’s $9.99 for the set.

6
Bluey Flipit Plate

Zak! Character Flip-It Plate - Bluey
Aldi

Bluey remains a favorite with younger kids (and their parents), and a printed plate built around the character makes mealtime a little more exciting. This Zak Bluey flipit plate is $4.99 and an easy way to make dinner less of a battle.

7
Crofton 2-Pack Oven Mitts

Crofton 2Pk Oven Mitts, Stripes
Aldi

A classic pattern—blue and white stripes—gives these Crofton oven mitts a cheerful look that beats the plain solid-color versions most kitchens default to. They provide enough coverage and grip for handling hot pans safely, and at $4.99 for the pair, they’re well worth the price.

8
Crofton Fruit-Themed Reusable Straws

Crofton CurlyStrw/Fruit
Aldi

Reusable straws cut down on single-use plastic, and this set leans into a playful fruit theme that makes drinks a little more fun. Crofton reusable straws work well for smoothies, iced coffee, or summer cocktails. They’re $3.99 and an easy eco-friendly swap.

9
Crofton Decorative Straw Toppers

Crofton Toppers/Sun
Aldi

These sun-shaped straw toppers add a small decorative touch to drinks at a party or backyard gathering. They slide right onto standard straws for an instant upgrade, making them a fun, low-cost way to dress up summer drinks at just $3.99.

10
Crofton Divided BBQ Snackle Box

Crofton Divided BBQ Snackle
Aldi

A divided snackle box keeps different snacks separated and organized, which is ideal for cookouts or road trips. These are $3.99 and a genuinely useful pick for summer outings or everyday meal prep).

11
Boulder Utility Foil Pan with Lid

Boulder Utility Foil Pan w/Lid
Aldi

Foil pans with lids make cooking and storing food for a crowd far simpler, especially for casseroles or grilled sides. This 2-pack of Boulder utility foil pans comes with secure lids that make transporting food to a potluck or cookout easy. At $3.85, it’s a practical, no-fuss kitchen staple.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
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