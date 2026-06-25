Shop 11 new Aldi summer finds hitting shelves this week, from pool floats to misting fans.

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Summer is summering at Aldi! The grocery store that sells everything from cheese and energy drinks to furniture and kayaks just got a new shipment of warm-weather essentials in, and there are so many fabulous finds. There are pool floats, misting fans, pet hideouts, cooling blankets, and other items that will make your summer not only more fun but also enjoyable. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Aldi summer finds hitting shelves this week.

1 So Many Pool Floats

Aldi just dropped a whole new pool float line, including the H20GO! Blue Lounge With Pillow, the H20GO! Lounger Bed, Blue/Green, and the H20GO! Blue/Green Sit’n’Float. Each is just $7.99. They are perfect for the pool, lake, or beach. Grab as many as you can because they will sell out fast.

2 A Blue Wave Pool

Can’t afford to put in a swimming pool this year? Get the H2OGO! Blue Wave Round Pool – 42″ for $9.99, and transform your outdoor space into a fun, splashy experience. There is also the H2OGO! Coral Round Pool – 42″ if you prefer a different color.

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3 Themed Playground Balls

You can never have too many balls. As someone with kids, I can attest that they are always getting lost or popped. Luckily, Aldi has an assortment of balls, including the Crane Crab Playground Ball for $4.99. It also comes in an ice cream cone and sea life pattern.

4 Misting Fans

My daughter has been begging for a misting fan, but I don’t feel like spending a lot of money on another plastic item she will quickly lose. Cheers to Aldi! The Ambiano Misting Fan comes in blue, purple, and red. And here’s the best news: Each one costs just $4.99.

5 Pet Pool Float

Help you dog cool down this summer with latest innvoation from Aldi. The Heart to Tail Orange Pet Pool Float is the perfect pool float for your furry friend. It is just $12.99.

6 A Cooling Bet Mat

There are tons of other pet-centric summer products at Aldi. The Heart to Tail Blue Shells Cooling Pet Mat is super cute and just $14.99. It is also available in a Pink Trees print. The coolest (no pun intended) thing about it is that it stays cooler than room temperature without refrigeration and folds for easy storage.

7 Floating Dog Toys

I never knew floating dog toys existed, but now that I do, I am running to Aldi to stock up. This Heart-to-Tail Floating Dog Toy, Lighthouse, is just $4.99. There are other shapes to choose from, including a Starfish Ball or Fish Tail. Some of them have squeakers.

8 A Sea Horse Dog Toy

This Heart to Tail Floating Dog Toy in the shape of a seahorse is even more adorable. They provide fetching fun on land or in the water and are washable.

9 Lots of Books

Aldi has received a huge shipment of beach reads. There are so many popular titles, including Better Than the Movies, Forever, Interrupted, Icebreaker, and It Starts With Us. And the best news is, they are just $9.99 each.

10 Box Fans

If you want to cool down and don’t have air conditioning, Aldi has a few fan options. The AMBIANO 10 Inch Quiet Box Fan is available in a few colors, each just $14.99. According to shoppers, they are effective in cooling a room.

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11 And, This Dual Headed Fan

Aldi also has this Ambiano Adjustable Dual-Headed Fan in a few colors. I love it because you can adjust each fan and direct it up or down. Like the box fan, it is just $14.99.