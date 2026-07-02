11 Best New Aldi Finds Under $10 This Week

New Aldi Finds include budget-friendly home decor, kitchen items, and picnic essentials.

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In honor of the long holiday weekend, this week’s roundup of Aldi Finds is filled with home decor, kitchen items, and picnic essentials for under $10. Shoppers can pick up summer-themed doormats, food storage containers, and home improvement finds that are true game changers around the home. Keep in mind, these deals are only around for a few days, so head to your local Aldi now before stock runs out.

Sink tools and accessories can become a breeding ground for bacteria and mildew if they aren’t replaced regularly. Not to mention, they become less effective with wear and tear. Upgrade your dishwashing setup with the Bottle Brush, Dish Brush, and Silicone Sponge—all just $3 a piece.

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2 “Home Sweet Home” Doormat

Add a summery touch to your front door with this watermelon-printed “Home Sweet Home” Doormat ($7). The coarse bristles prevent dirt, debris, and moisture from being tracked inside.

3 Beige Ribbed Tissue Box Cover

Decorating on a budget? Small additions, like this Beige Ribbed Tissue Box Cover ($8), can transform your space without putting a huge dent in your wallet. Its cream coloring is clean and complimentary, while the ribbed exterior gives it an elevated look.

4 Freeze Pop Holders

These Freeze Pop Holders (six for $4) are one of those clever products you’ll wish you’d thought of first. The cloth cover acts as a protective barrier between your fingers and the frozen treat, and it catches drips before they end up on you.

5 Bento Snack Boxes

Retailing for $8, the Rectangle Snack Box and Round Snack Box are perfect picnics, beach days, road trips, and portable charcuterie spreads. Both feature removable compartments and snap-on lids with built-in carrying handles.

6 Folding Step Stool

A Folding Step Stool ($7) is one of those tools you don’t realize how useful it is until you have one. When not in use, it folds flat for easy vertical or horizontal storage.

7 Scented Wood Wick Candles

The Scented Wood Wick Candle ($5) comes in four scents: Herbal Oasis (pine, fir, and balsam), Soak (rosemary and pine), Whispering Dreams (rose, violet, and lavender), and Mind & Soul (mandarin and green leaves). The wooden wick crackles, evoking the ambience of a fireplace.

8 Food Storage Glass Jars

Store homemade sauces, dressings, and nut butters in these Food Storage Glass Jars (two for $6). The lid seals airtight to keep contents fresh, while the clear base lets you see how much is remaining.

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9 Lockable Food Storage Container

The Lockable Food Storage Container ($8) is ideal for enjoying meals on the go. The snap-on lid prevents leaks and spills, and it has a built-in spout for salad dressings.

10 Storage Cube

Store blankets and seasonal clothing in plain sight with this Storage Cube, which neatly conceals fabrics with a zippered closure. Guests will think it’s simply an ottoman or decorative pouf.

11 Blue Zipper Pouches

These Blue Zipper Pouches ($3) are super versatile, functioning as food storage or an in-tote compartment for valuables you need within easy reach. Kids can also use them to hold craft supplies.