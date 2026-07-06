11 Best New Aldi Organization Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

New Aldi storage bins, baskets, and organizers to help maximize space and reduce clutter at home.

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Home organization is a full-time job. The good news is there are plenty of baskets, under-bed storage, compartmentalized bins, and even storage poufs to help you stay organized—preserving your items and better maximizing your space in the process. Aldi has a variety of organization solutions for different areas of your home. Find what best suits your space and needs below.

1 Folding Storage Box

With its collapsible design and four easy-grip handles, this Folding Storage Box ($10) is perfect for organizing items on the go.. Its 32-liter capacity holds up to 12 T-shirts or about 40 cans, and its footprint is sized to fit neatly on a standard closet shelf.

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2 Building Blocks Storage Box

Designed with LEGO bricks and other model kits in mind, the Building Blocks Storage Box ($13) has five compartments to keep pieces of different sizes neatly organized. What’s more, the snap-on lid functions as a building plate. Toy models aside, you can also use it to organize hardware like nails, bolts, and screws or for sewing supplies.

3 Rope Basket

I use woven bins like this Rope Basket ($5) to organize hair accessories and other everyday personal care essentials on top of my dresser. It’s an easy way to corral miscellaneous items that might otherwise create visual clutter. You can also use it to organize dog toys, serve as an entryway catch-all bowl, or style it on a bathroom shelf with extra toiletries.

4 Faux Leather Storage Pouf

This Faux Leather Storage Pouf is a clever way to store blankets, spare linens, or even seasonal clothing in plain sight. When packed full, it looks like a footrest or decorative pouf.

5 Scalloped Woven Baskets

Stylish yet functional, these Scalloped Woven Baskets (two for $10) can double as bookends while keeping home office supplies organized. Their open L-shaped design makes it easy to access items, and the tall back and side panels keep contents from spilling out.

6 Zipper Organizing Case

Whether you’re organizing a home office or craft room, the Zipper Organizing Case ($4) is ideal for sorting pens, highlighters, small office supplies like binder clips and rubberbands, needlepoint and sewing tools, spools of yarn, fabric scraps, and more. It’s also handy for transporting these items on the go.

7 Vanity Storage Box

Take the utmost care of your jewelry with this handy Vanity Storage Box ($5). The soft fabric interior helps shield your valuables from dust and scratches, while the divided compartments keep rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings visible, organized, and tangle-free.

8 Bed Sheet Storage Box

A Bed Sheet Storage Box ($5) is one of those organizing hacks you don’t realize you need until you have one. Instead of loosely stacking blankets and spare bed linens, it keeps them neatly confined, preserves their cleanliness, and helps you better maximize your closet space.

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9 Collapsible Zip Storage

Similar to the storage pouf, this Collapsible Zip Storage ($5) gives you a simple solution for organizing blankets, throw pillows, spare linens and towels, and even seasonal clothing. It features reinforced handles for easy transport, and its cube shape is great for stacking.

10 Zipper Pouches

Available in four colors, these Zipper Pouches (two for $3) are ideal for organizing items inside a bag—whether that’s keeping personal items sorted in a carry-on tote or protecting them from sand and water in a beach bag. Kids can also use them come back-to-school season.

11 Hanging Woven Baskets

Make organizing look chic with these farmhouse Hanging Woven Baskets (two for $10). Get creative in how you purpose them, by styling them together or displaying them in different areas of your home.