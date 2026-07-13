Shop 11 Aldi clothing finds under $15, from kids' pajama sets to designer-looking summer sandals.

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If you aren’t buying clothing at Aldi, you are missing out. The grocery store-plus is such an amazing resource for clothing, shoes, and accessories for the entire family. They sell everything from baby and toddler pajamas to fancy dresses for women and even jewelry. The store is about to get a big clothing drop this week with so many fabulous transitional items that will bring you from summer to fall. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Aldi clothing finds under $15 hitting shelves this week.

1 Kids Pajama Sets

In-store, you can grab the Lily & Dan (L&D) Children’s 2-pc Set for just $9.99. It is available in pink tank, green flower, ivory palm tree, and this blue stripe. Sizes range from 2T to S. Some color-and-size combos sold out almost immediately.

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I also love this adorable Lily & Dan/ L&D Children’s 2pc Set. It’s such an easy, keep-cool summer outfit and is available in pink tank, green flower, ivory palm tree, and blue stripe. They have a size range from 2T to S.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Under-$20 Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

3 A Teacher Bandana

It might seem way too early for back-to-school, but children in some parts of the country start heading back to the classroom in early August. There are so many fun items for teachers set to hit stores this week, including the Serra Apple Bandana Teacher Accessory for just $4.99.

4 Pencil and Eraser Earrings

Also part of the teacher collection is jewelry. This set of Serra Pencil Earrings is a fun little gift for your child’s new teacher. I am sure this whole collection will sell out almost as fast as it hits the store.

5 Socks

Aldi is the best place to buy socks, especially no-show socks that nobody will ever see. This set comes with six pairs Crane Cushion Socks No Show and is just $4.99. There are a bunch of other styles and sizes in the upcoming drop available for the same price.

6 A Toddler Boy’s Set

I like this Lily & Dan/L&D Toddler Americana Set for boys for a few reasons. For one, it is dressy enough for a night out at a country club. Two, it is as comfortable as pajamas, so they probably won’t put up much of a fight when you try to get them dressed. And finally, it is just $9.99.

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There is also a set for little girls that gives Americana vibes. The Lily & Dan/L&D Toddler Americana Set comes in a few patterns, including this blue-and-white horizontal stripe, for $9.99.

8 Velcro Shoes

I love that Aldi has on-trend sneakers for kids because who wants to pay top dollar for a pair of shoes your kid will grow out of in a few months? This Lily & Dan Toddler Fashion Sneaker comes in several sizes and colors and is just $9.99.

9 The Perfect T-Shirt Dress

I love a good t-shirt dress. It’s an easy way to get dressed when you don’t want to figure out what to wear. Throw it on with sneakers, sandals, or flip flops, and your outfit is complete. This Serra T-Shirt Dress is a steal at $8.99.

10 Designer Looking Sandals

Aldi even has designer-looking sandals for the price of a drugstore flip-flop. There are a few different styles of the Serra Ladies Fashion Sandal. This beige pair, which is a slide with double-strapped bows, is just $7.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 A Cute Romper

I am always a sucker for a good romper. This Serra Shorty Romper is another super-easy piece to wear and style. And I can’t believe the price: Just $8.99. Again, if you see anything you like, pick it up ASAP, as many styles sell out the day they drop.