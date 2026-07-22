Shop 11 new Hobby Lobby Christmas finds hitting shelves this July, from garlands to candy decor.

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It’s Christmas in July! At Hobby Lobby, at least. The arts and crafts, fake flowers, and home decor store is already filling up with everything you need to deck the halls this holiday season. From garlands and fake trees to ornaments and lights, shoppers are finding so many fabulous items. And here is some advice: If there is something you want, buy it ASAP. Many of the viral items, including garlands and real-looking trees, sell out during the summer and become impossible to find by the fall. What are people shopping for right now? Here are the 11 best new Hobby Lobby Christmas finds already hitting shelves this July.

1 Ornaments

Shopping for Christmas ornaments at Hobby Lobby makes me feel like a little kid in a candy shop. And ornaments are already at stores. “The shelves of Hobby Lobby are starting to fill with Christmas decorations. And of course had to check out the fall decorations. Some may have ended up in my cart to come home with me,” Magically Christmas shared.

2 Stuffed Gingerbread Decorations

Even influencers are shocked that Christmas is already out. Ariella Hendershaw shared a funny video she made using stuffed gingerbread decorations. “Sorry for the language but I had to recreate this. Hobby lobby currently has Christmas, yes CHRISTMAS decorations! It’s JULY!!!!!!!!” they wrote.

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3 So Many Flowers and Holly Sticks

Walk the aisles of Hobby Lobby, and you will find all the little decorations, like faux holly, flowers, and more, that you need to decorate your home. “This is just some of the aisles. There is more out,” one shopper shared, along with a video of some of the items spotted.

4 Fake Flowers

Create a holiday arrangement for all your urns and vases at Hobby Lobby. The store always has an amazing selection of faux plants and flowers, and over the holidays, it is extra amazing. “Oh my goshhhhh!!!!! All the things!” a shopper wrote.

5 All the Candy Inspired Decor

One of my favorite collections that Hobby Lobby does every year is the candy-inspired section. “Christmas Candy decorations have arrived at Hobby Lobby! Christmas in July!” one influencer shared.

6 Holiday Ribbons

Get all your ribbons at Hobby Lobby. “Hobby Lobby already has their 2026 Christmas ribbon out and it is stunning! I am just here to gather all the inspiration so we are ready when the season officially starts. I am officially in love with these new designs. Are you saving ideas for your holiday decor yet?” an influencer shared.

7 Christmas Painting Kits

The Christmas crafts are also landing at the store. “Christmas Diamond Painting Kits are starting to show up at Hobby Lobby. Here is part 3. Showing the mounted canvases that are the larger sized kits,” Diamonds Are for Painting shared.

8 Tons of New Items Arriving Daily

Influencers have shared images of bins filled with new merchandise arriving. “Lots of Christmas stuff still in boxes and bins at Hobby Lobby today…There were a few things on shelves, but mostly not. I did grab a few things out of bins and one out of an open box. I don’t get how barely anything was out of boxes when they have had the boxes sitting on the floor there since Monday. That’s 4 days that they could’ve gotten products on the shelves, what gives?!? When I worked at HomeGoods we weren’t allowed to leave stuff on the floor for that long,” one wrote.

9 A Garland Sure to Go Viral

“Christmas lovers… RUN to Hobby Lobby!” Jessica Santiago shared. “The new Christmas collection is absolutely stunning! From lush garlands to the prettiest wreaths and all the festive must-haves in between, this year’s lineup is giving cozy Christmas magic. ❤️🎅Which one are you taking home first? 👀👇🏽.”

10 Adorable Arrangements in Bulbs

Daily Holiday Post shared one of the cutest things they spotted in the store: faux holiday arrangements in colorful bulbs. “Couple new items for Christmas 2026 @hobbylobby ! Who’s ready for the holidays????” they wrote.

RELATED: 11 Hobby Lobby New Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

11 And, More Candy and Coquette Items

The candy and coquette decorations are perfect for the person who appreciates pink as a Christmas color. “Christmas Candy 🍭 decorations have arrived at Hobby Lobby 🎄 🍭🎄🍬🎄🧁 ⛄ Make sure to get enough this year for home & business,” an influencer shared.