11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds Hitting Shelves in Late July

The rural retailer has added even more bargains, including power tools and early autumn items.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As we continue to power through summer, we’ve continually turned to Tractor Supply for everything from gardening supplies to outdoor equipment. And now that we’re roughly halfway through the season, it looks like the rural retailer is giving us even more reasons to shop there with its latest drop of new items. As always, there are plenty of great deals on items like power tools and pet accessories that are almost too good to pass up. But we also couldn’t help but notice the store is ahead of the curve on stocking some great fall essentials, too—including decor and even dog costumes. Here are the best new Tractor Supply finds hitting shelves in late July.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Pet Finds Under $20.

1 SKIL 12/20 V Power Scrubber

Sure, a power washer is one way of keeping things clean. But this SKIL 12/20 V Power Scrubber ($109.99) goes in places high-pressure streams of water cannot, whether it’s a stained shower, messy tub, or filthy patio. It’s especially great for anywhere with delicate tiling or other fragile materials.

2 Royal Wing Metal Filigree Outdoor Bird Feeder

Being able to attract winged wildlife to your yard is always a treat. But when you’re using a Royal Wing Metal Filigree Outdoor Bird Feeder ($24.99), things are going to look better no matter what flies into your yard! We think the eye-catching design makes this backyard oasis material.

3 Eddie Bauer Women’s Sona Slide

For those moments when you’re running out to grab the mail or quickly walk the dog, it’s always nice to have a pair of shoes you can just jump in and out of. These Eddie Bauer Women’s Sona Slides ($29.99) are the kind of convenient footwear that will always come in handy. Customers who’ve purchased them also agree that they are “super comfortable,” which makes them a win-win!

4 Red Shed 24 in. Harvest Wreath

Looking to get a head start on your seasonal décor change-up? This Red Shed 24 in. Harvest Wreath ($39.99) is a gorgeous way to deck out your door for autumn, with subtle pops of burnt orange mixing with green foliage. It’s an easy piece of seasonal décor that will look great all the way to winter!

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Camping Finds Under $25.

5 YETI Roadie 8

If we’ve learned anything this summer, it’s that you can never really have enough coolers on hand. That’s why we’re so happy we came across this YETI Roadie 8 ($165) as an easy-to-transport option for long drives, days at the beach, relaxing by the pool, and more. Tractor Supply shoppers also love that it’s the “perfect size” for anchoring to a golf cart, boat, or trailer, giving it an impressive 4.9-star average rating on the store’s website.

6 Retriever Highland Cow Dog Costume

Sure, Halloween might still be a few months away. But once you’ve seen how your pooch looks in this Retriever Highland Cow Dog Costume ($19.99), are you really going to be mad that you got an extra long head start on your preparations?

7 Retriever Window Pane Pet Throw Blanket

If you’re going to dress your dog up in a costume, the least you can do is ensure they’re as comfy as can be! This Retriever Window Pane Pet Throw Blanket ($24.99) is perfect for saving your sofa, bedding, and car seats from a never-ending onslaught of fur, and makes cleaning up so much easier.

8 Sun Joe IONMAX Cordless Compact Turbine Jet Blower

It might be hard to believe now, but in just a few weeks, dealing with leaves is going to overtake mowing the lawn in the hierarchy of yardwork. This Sun Joe IONMAX Cordless Compact Turbine Jet Blower ($217.99) can provide all the firepower you need to get the job done, capable of producing wind speeds of up to 100 mph. And as a battery-powered unit, it’s much lighter and quieter than gasoline-powered alternatives!

“This is one fantastic little blower. Super lightweight and comfortable,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “If you are tired of the cord or tired of messing around with a gas blower, this one is a great alternative. No issues with it at all. Does what it says, and seems pretty reliable. Also looks pretty cool too!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Outdoor Decor Finds Under $25.

9 Feit Electric LED Multicolor Rotating Disco Light

Summer is the season of celebrations, but once you’ve installed a Feit Electric LED Multicolor Rotating Disco Light ($12.99), the party really goes all year long! Simply set it into your fixture and your room, backyard, or patio will become a discotheque for the night. Pro tip: This is also a lot of fun to put in bathrooms as a fun surprise during a get-together.

10 SKIL 1/2 in. Compact Hammer Drill

Another week, another fantastic power tool deal at Tractor Supply! This SKIL 1/2 in. Compact Hammer Drill ($159.99) is all you’ll need for those heavy-duty jobs, providing up to 450 inch-pounds of torque.

“I’m somewhat of a do-it-yourselfer, but I’m not about to build a house or anything. I got my new Skil hammer drill and absolutely love it!” writes one happy customer. “It is powerful enough for me to do any small project around my place, and the battery charges quickly and lasts a super long time. Glad I went with this little guy!”

11 Thermos Hydration Bottle

Summer camping requires extra special attention to staying hydrated. This Thermos Hydration Bottle ($16.99) is made from a lightweight yet highly durable hard plastic that makes it the perfect tote-along for trips to the beach, pool, park, or even just sitting on your patio. We also love the covered drinking spout, which is ideal for anyone roughing it who wants to keep things a little hygienic!