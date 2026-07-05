7 Best Home Depot Summer Deals Hitting Aisles This Weekend

Check out these serious discounts on kitchen appliances,

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As usual, we’ve turned to Home Depot all season long to help get our patio back into shape, get our gardens going, and spruce things up around the house. So when we caught wind of the store’s Red, White, & Blue savings event taking place over the 4th of July, we knew we’d be able to finish up our to-do lists for even less. From appliances to yard supplies and power tools to gadgets, pretty much everything is covered! So, finish cleaning up from your holiday barbecue and check out the best Home Depot summer deals hitting aisles this weekend.

RELATED: 7 Best Lowe’s Summer Deals Hitting Aisles This Weekend.

1 Frigidaire 36 in. Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Savings: $200

Sales events are always a fantastic excuse to finally upgrade those aging kitchen appliances, and the latest batch of discounts from Home Depot is no exception. This Frigidaire 36 in. Side-by-Side Refrigerator ($1,074) has all the trimmings of a standout modern kitchen essential, complete with a triple-filtered water dispenser, multiple cooling drawers, and enhanced LED lighting.

“It has excellent capacity for a family of five,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “It has adjustable temperature settings with a recommended level for energy efficiency, and it is the perfect temperature for my things. It has easy access to change the water and air filters. [And] an alarm to let you know you had power outages, so you can check everything is ok. I love this feature. I am so happy with my purchase, totally recommended.

2 Hampton Bay Smart 24 ft. String Light with Party Mode

Savings: $6

Stringing up lights can be a great way to set the ambiance outdoors. But when you go for an option like this Hampton Bay Smart 24 ft. String Light ($59), you get so much more, including the ability to pick different color schemes and themes.

Customers who’ve purchased the product say they love how easy it is to use the connected app, especially the “Party Mode” setting that synchronizes with music. Others simply call them “the best color-changing string lights ever!”

3 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device

Savings: $20

If you’ve been as tuned into the World Cup as we have, you’ve probably realized how important a good streaming setup is at home. Thankfully, this Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device ($29.99) makes setting one up a breeze. Besides the sale price, we especially love this piece because it couldn’t be easier to set up in a spare room or even on your patio TV for your next game watch party.

4 Ryobi 40V Electric Battery Self-Propelled Lawn Mower

Savings: $50

We have to say that making the shift from gasoline-powered mowers to this Ryobi 40V Electric Battery Self-Propelled Lawn Mower ($429) has been nothing short of revolutionary. This model is so much easier to start, runs incredibly quietly, and can get up to 45 minutes of runtime per charge.

“It’s lightweight, easy to push without the self-propel engaged, and cuts as well as my pricier gas mower,” writes another customer who has also appreciated the upgrade. “Folding it up for the shed is also amazingly easy!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

5 Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill

Savings: $50

Summer might be peak grilling season, but you’ll be doing yourself (and your party or dinner guests) a major disservice if your equipment isn’t up to snuff. Fortunately, this Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill ($199) is as affordable as it is functional, with 566 square inches of total cooking surface and even-cooking cast iron plates.

6 Ryobi String Trimmer & Blower Combo

Savings: $40

Now that we’re in peak yardwork season, you’ve probably realized you’re missing a few important tools (or maybe need to replace some of your aging ones). This Ryobi String Trimmer & Blower Combo ($379) is a phenomenal value that is matched by performance, bringing you two essential items for the price of one.

7 Vigoro 32 qt. All Purpose Potting Soil Mix

Savings: 2 for $16

Sure, you may have gotten all your new plants into the ground during the spring. But if you’re still decorating your patio or home with potted plants, you’re going to want to have plenty of this Vigoro 32 qt. All-Purpose Potting Soil Mix ($7.97) on hand. Fortunately, you can pick up two bags at a discount thanks to the latest Home Depot sale! And according to gardeners, it’s a standout product.

“Best affordable potting soil out there,” writes one happy reviewer. “I have used Vigoro potting soil for the past several years for seedling starting and consistently get great results. They grew beautifully! Great price point and easily compares to much more expensive brands.”