11 Best New Tractor Supply Gardening Finds Under $15 This Week

Stay on top of your yard work duties with these essential tools and materials.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

With its wide inventory, it’s not too surprising that a trip to Tractor Supply can make it much easier to take care of your yard and garden. And it’s not just big-ticket items, either: The rural retailer is also a good resource for bargain finds that can work within any budget. Now that summer is in full swing, there are plenty of products that will help get you through the season, from trustworthy work gloves to fantastic pruners and shears. We’re also finding ways to pot more plants for less! Here are the best new Tractor Supply gardening finds available for under $15 this week.

1 Miracle-Gro Organic Indoor Potting Mix

Now that you’ve gotten all of your plants into the ground for the season by now, you can really focus on our other favorite part of gardening: Potted plants. Fortunately, you can score plenty of this Miracle-Gro Organic Indoor Potting Mix ($5.99) for all of your houseplant procuring needs. The impressive 4.8-star average rating on the Tractor Supply website is just proof that this is an easy buy.

“If you don’t have a green thumb… this is a must-have!” writes one. “My plants are finally thriving! I love this indoor potting mix, it has a pleasant smell, and the price point is great!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Finds Hitting Stores as July Begins.

2 GroundWork 24 in. Bypass Lopper and Grass Shear Set

It’s not just mowing that lawn that will keep you busy this summer: Those shrubs and bushes need manicuring, too. This GroundWork 24 in. Bypass Lopper and Grass Shear Set ($12.49) will help you keep your garden looking its very best. This pair is also perfect for tackling unwanted vines, leaves, or weeds, too!

3 Viagrow Pruning Shears

Speaking of clipping, when’s the last time you checked on how sharp your pruning tools are? These Viagrow Pruning Shears ($7.99) can serve as an affordable upgrade for your worn-out set, designed with a no-slip, soft comfort grip handle. They’re perfect for deadheading, trimming, and manicuring your plants.

4 Wells Lamont Women’s Suede Leather Gloves

Anyone who goes so far as to plant a garden knows they’re going to have to get their hands dirty to keep it looking good. But before you dig in, consider picking up a pair of Wells Lamont Women’s Suede Leather Gloves ($4.19). They’ll help protect your hands whenever you’re dealing with branches, twigs, thorny flowers, leaves, and more.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Backyard Hidden Gems Under $20.

5 Gardener’s Blue Ribbon Ultomato Tomato Plant Cage

One of the best parts about summer gardens is the homegrown vegetable bounties that can come from them. And if you’re planning on getting the best haul, you’re going to want to install this Gardener’s Blue Ribbon Ultomato Tomato Plant Cage ($9.99). The plastic-coated steel stakes are a sturdy way to train those vines skyward up to five feet high, ensuring they’ll stay growing all season long.

6 Barn Star 7.09 in. Metal Green Shrub Rake

Sometimes, dealing with heavy brush requires a sturdier tool. That’s where adding a Barn Star 7.09 in. Metal Green Shrub Rake ($7.99) to your arsenal can help, thanks to its sturdy tines that can help manage twigs and larger debris better than a light plastic rake.

“Very well made with solid materials,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “It’s the perfect width for raking between plants and bushes. I highly recommend it.”

7 Alaska All-Purpose Fish Fertilizer

We’ve also reached the point in the summer where it’s time to ensure they have everything they need to keep growing! This Alaska All-Purpose Fish Fertilizer ($9.99) is a go-to for gardeners for a good reason: it is made with natural ingredients and provides up to four months of nutrients.

“Love this plant food!” writes one happy Tractor Supply customer. “I noticed a difference in my plants, and I felt this fertilizer was effective and simple. There wasn’t much of an odor or anything and it was a great product overall. I’m excited to see how my plants grow more, but from what I’ve seen so far, they’re already doing great!”

8 Fiskars Vegetable Shears

For many, the backyard is as much about cultivating a homegrown crop of produce as it is about relaxing outdoors. But when it comes time to harvest, you’ll want a pair of Fiskars Vegetable Shears ($14.99) on hand to help with the task. The specialty blades make it easier to cut cleanly through thicker stems on flowers, herbs, fruits, and vegetables.

“Ideal scissors for the garden!” gushes one 5-star reviewer. “Scissors easily cope with their task, but the coolest thing is that they are dismountable and can be washed and dried well, which means they will last longer and will not rust.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Outdoor Lighting Finds Under $25.

9 HydroTech Heavy Duty Twist Max-Flow Nozzle

Want to stay on top of your watering duties? This HydroTech Heavy Duty Twist Max-Flow Nozzle ($12.99) is the ideal hose attachment for those long hydration sessions, saving your hands from having to squeeze the entire time you’re tending to your garden.

“I decided to purchase the HD Twist Nozzle because of the ease of use. No longer do I have to squeeze a trigger to keep the water flowing, and I like the adjustable pressure sprayer,” writes one customer in a 5-star review, adding that the “construction is very solid.”

10 Bonide Neem Oil

At this point in the growing season, there’s a good chance you’ve started encountering your first set of problems with your plants. Fortunately, this Bonide Neem Oil ($10.99) is an effective multi-purpose fungicide, insecticide, and miticide for taking on those pesky infections and infestations, both indoors and out.

Tractor Supply customers say they love how this natural product (meaning it’s acceptable for organic growing) is so multi-functional.

“As an avid gardener, I’ve tried numerous products to keep pests and diseases at bay, but Captain Jack’s Neem Oil stands out as a game-changer,” writes one in a 5-star review. “This ready-to-use formula is a triple threat, serving as an insecticide, miticide, and fungicide, making it a versatile ally for any garden. Its effectiveness spans across various plants, from roses to vegetables, and even houseplants. What sets it apart is its ability to target all stages of insects, ensuring no pesky eggs, larvae, or adults are spared,” adding that it’s “a must-have for anyone looking to nurture their garden with care and confidence.”

11 GroundWork Ceramic Planter

Sometimes, the only way to make your plant look even better is to give it the right container. We love the look of this GroundWork Ceramic Planter ($21.24) with its cement-like texture. It almost looks like something you might find at West Elm for a much higher price!